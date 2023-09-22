First American Title Executive Vice President Sally French Tyler Named to CREW Network’s Exclusive Circle of Excellence

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that Sally French Tyler, who serves as executive vice president and group president of First American Title’s residential and commercial operations, was named to CREW Network’s Circle of Excellence, the most prestigious honor from the global organization dedicated to advancing all women in commercial real estate. Selected by the CREW Network board of directors, Circle of Excellence inductees are individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, integrity, and innovation, and serve as thought leaders, change agents and champions of diversity.

“Sally’s impact within First American and more broadly, across the commercial real estate industry, is a testament to her inspirational leadership in business and in championing the advancement of women,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American. “Few combine the acumen, talent and passion that Sally brings to all of her endeavors, and I’m excited to see what she accomplishes next.”

Tyler, who is just the 10th inductee to CREW Network’s Circle of Excellence, was recognized for her proven ability to deliver impressive business results for First American Title and its customers, but also for her unwavering commitment to empowering women. Under her leadership, First American Title’s National Commercial Services division operating revenue more than doubled and she led the team through an industry-leading digital transformation of the commercial title business. She has worked both within First American and across the commercial real estate industry to create advancement opportunities for women. For example, she co-founded First American’s Women in Leadership Initiative in 2012, the first program of its kind in the title and settlement industry, which has seen more than 100 women graduate and nearly 45 percent receiving one or more promotions. Tyler’s leadership has also contributed to First American being named one of the Best Workplaces for Women™ for seven consecutive years.

“Sally has been and continues to be a powerful force within CREW Network, personifying the organization’s mission to advance all women in commercial real estate, while strengthening and expanding diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Alyssa Dangler, 2023 CREW Network President. “She is a tireless advocate for CREW and for women in the industry—and has touched the lives of so many fellow members.”

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.