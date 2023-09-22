Werner Associates Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Women in Supply Chain Winners

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is excited to announce Operations Supervisor, Caty Simandl, and Director of Learning & Development at ReedTMS Logistics, Eileen Dabrowski, were selected as recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain Award program honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Simandl has been with Werner for four years, beginning as a Fleet Manager in the company’s Operations Management Training Program. Dabrowski joined ReedTMS in 2016 and has held various roles within the company.

“Caty and Eileen serve as two of the many outstanding women we have leading the way at Werner,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO, Derek Leathers. “We are proud of the examples they are setting in their respective departments, at Werner and across the industry. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to their hard work and we are thrilled to have them recognized for their many contributions.”

“This year, we received more than 400 submissions, the highest number of applications for any of our awards. 118 of our applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Last year, that figure was just 75. This year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year’s award, which saw 12 self-nominations. These increases show progress and hope that one day, we won’t need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal.”

