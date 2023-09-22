Organic Baby Food Market Size & Share Analysis Report 2023 - Global Growth Trends & Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Organic Baby Food Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Organic Baby Food Market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to surge from USD 4.55 billion in 2023 to USD 8.10 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key players in the organic baby food market, such as Nestle SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hero Group, Sun-Maid Growers of California, and Danone SA, are actively shaping the industry landscape through innovative marketing strategies and the introduction of value-added products.

The market exhibits a diverse array of private-label brands, particularly in developed markets through supermarket/hypermarket chains, and in developing economies via traditional grocery stores, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, and health stores. The growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region is poised to influence market dynamics as numerous private-label players enter the region, resulting in a fragmented market landscape. Industry players are adopting strategies like product innovations, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Consumer awareness regarding limiting exposure to harmful chemicals in conventional food production, coupled with the recognition of the benefits of organic products, is a key driver of market growth. The increasing population of working women worldwide has significantly contributed to the expansion of the prepared organic baby food sector, making it a prominent growth segment within the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially led to increased sales as consumers prioritized food safety and personal health. In China, sales of high-end infant formula series, including Organic Zhizhi, grew by 16.99% (Y-o-Y) in 2020, while regular counterpart sales declined by 25.94%. The market's momentum is fueled by the global trend toward clean-label products and healthier diets, which extends to choices for children.

Strategic investments in the organic baby food sector are on the rise, with dedicated aisles in stores and increased disposable income among parents driving growth. Start-ups are differentiating their brands based on specific health goals, such as digestion, brain development, baby-led weaning, and allergy prevention. Rising investments in R&D to meet stringent standards are expected to further bolster market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, and Australia, is a major market contributor. China's relaxation of the one-child policy and increased wealth, coupled with a rising number of newborns, are encouraging baby food and drink manufacturers to develop packaged organic products. India's start-ups, like Timios, are entering the market with innovative organic offerings tailored to infants and toddlers. Japan, with its growing market for organic packaged food and beverage, is also influencing the organic baby food segment.

In conclusion, the organic baby food market is on an upward trajectory, driven by consumer preferences for healthier options, strategic investments, and expanding market opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle SA

Hero Group

Danone SA

Amara Organics

Sun-Maid Growers of California

North Castle Partners LLC

Groupe Lactalis

Hipp Gmbh & Co.

The Hein Celestial Group Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (Sprout Organic Baby Food)

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables and Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Milk Formula

5.1.2 Prepared Baby Food

5.1.3 Dried Baby Food

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.2 Market Position Analysis

