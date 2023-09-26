CallRail Announces New Partnership With MyCase

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With phone calls remaining the top channel for new leads in the legal sector, it’s critical that firms are able to harness the data from those interactions to refine marketing tactics. To make this possible, CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with MyCase, a leading legal software provider, that will give law firms unsurpassed insights to maximize their return on marketing investments.

“Our integration with MyCase is the latest example of our continued commitment to supporting legal professionals,” Marc Ginsberg, CallRail CEO, said. “This partnership provides mutual CallRail and MyCase customers unprecedented details about their prospects and clients covering the complete client journey, from lead to case, as well as unparalleled access to the communications they have with them. Having access to this lead intelligence – without having to manually pull any data – is vital to the growth of law firms.”

Phone calls offer a wealth of information on leads, yet firms still struggle to harness that data to identify what’s driving the best leads that convert to customers – 70% of firms believe they have wasted marketing budget on low ROI marketing campaigns in the last 12 months. Additionally, 97% are spending otherwise billable time tracking down client or prospect information. With this partnership, mutual customers can now understand the full client journey in a single dashboard, making information easy to access and eliminating wasted marketing spend. Further, customers that use CallRail’s Premium Conversation Intelligence® will have access to summaries of each call – and the insights – without the need to waste billable time listening to calls.

By identifying which marketing sources – including keywords, campaigns and mediums – are driving high value cases, users will be able to ensure they’re getting maximum ROI from their marketing efforts.

“MyCase's new integration with CallRail will help firms maximize the return on their marketing investments by using CallRail's top-rated call tracking software to identify where the firm's best clients are coming from," said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. “The advantage of this partnership gives our customers access to robust call-based marketing campaign information, directly within the MyCase platform."

CallRail continues to be the only call tracking platform that directly integrates into the software that legal professionals use on a daily basis. For more information on how to leverage CallRail’s partnerships and integrations for the legal sector, visit CallRail.com/legal-services.

