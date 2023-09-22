Easterseals Northern California Expands Services and Debuts New Program Name

Participants from Easterseals Northern California’s adult program, Kaleidoscope, assemble gift bags for the event celebrating the organization’s new program name: Behavioral Health Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Easterseals Northern California (ESNorCal) announced that it has expanded its autism services to encompass a broader range of care available to families across Northern California. To better reflect these offerings, the organization’s Autism Services Program will be known by a new name: Behavioral Health Services.

The new name better reflects the breadth of diagnoses and treatment modalities ESNorCal provides to individuals and families across Northern California’s communities. For more than 90 years, ESNorCal has provided care to individuals and their families and is creating a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path.

Under this new name, the organization has also introduced three new programs, including:

Chat – a language-based, parent teaching model; Connect – a skills-building and wellbeing-focused program for caregivers; and Compass-B – a client-directed program focused on planning and social skills.

ESNorCal CEO Andrea Pettiford said, “We are so pleased to expand Easterseals Northern California’s person-centered care to address the unique needs of the individuals and families we serve in a way that reflects our values of inclusion and wellbeing. Our new program name, Behavioral Health Services, reflects the broader range of care we now offer.”

Participants from the ESNorCal adult program, Kaleidoscope, assembled gift bags for attendees of the renaming celebration. Several of Kaleidoscope’s adult participants started their behavioral healthcare journey with ESNorCal’s services as children and were excited to support the Behavioral Health team members – many of whom have been employed with the organization for over a decade.

To learn more, please visit ESNorCal.org.

About Easterseals Northern California

The behavioral health non-profit, founded in 1927, headquartered in Walnut Creek offers services and programming at eight clinical centers and spans 24 counties (Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Plumas, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Trinity).

Easterseals Northern California currently employs nearly 200 practitioners to provide clinical services to clients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities. Treatment modalities include Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), early intervention for children ages 0-3, respite services, social skills groups and the Kaleidoscope Community Adult Program which focuses on life skills, independence and workforce development.

Easterseals Northern California is also a member of a family of companies including Catalight, Easterseals Hawaii and Xolv Technology Solutions. Across the four non-profit companies, there are nearly 700 employees working together to create greater equity for people with developmental disabilities and build more inclusive communities.