Nintendo Download: A Night Market To Remember

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance is available on Sept. 22.

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Mineko’s Night Market – Playing as the adorable Mineko, you’ll do various jobs, befriend the townsfolk and craft all sorts of doodads for the weekly Night Market in this narrative adventure-sim. There are a ton of things to do, like joining parades, entering cat races and performing on stage. If you’re just itching to explore, the island has many secrets to uncover and puzzles to solve. Stop by Mineko’s Night Market , setting up shop on Nintendo Switch Sept. 26. Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance – Relive the epic adventure of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Play as Aang and his friends and master the elements, explore the most unique locations from the series, solve challenging environmental puzzles and experience the most heart-touching moments of Aang’s story. Play the story solo or with a friend locally or online* through the game’s unique two-player co-op mode. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to re-experience your favorite moments from the series. Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance is available on Sept. 22. Paleo Pines – Welcome to Paleo Pines, a charming island known for its friendly dinosaurs, quirky townsfolk and mysterious past. Here, evolution took a different path, creating a world in which humans and dinosaurs live together in harmony! Set out with your dino companion, Lucky, to uncover the island’s secrets and discover new dinos. Your arrival on the island is met with welcome curiosity by the local townsfolk who can help you on your quest – and might just give you more work to do! Together with Lucky, grow crops, assist local villagers, befriend adorable dinosaurs and unearth the island’s lost history to build your cozy dino sanctuary. Start your farming journey Sept. 26.

Nintendo Switch Online F-ZERO 99 – Rev up your engines and get ready to tear up the track, because with 99 racers on the course the margin for error is zero! The F-ZERO 99 game features courses and machines from the original Super NES game in challenging multiplayer* races brimming with high-speed, high-stakes action. Your Power Meter is your key to first place – it will decrease if you crash, or you can burn some of it to fuel a temporary speed boost. If the meter runs out, you’re eliminated! Plus, complete goals while racing to unlock cosmetic options for your machine, so you can be as flashy as you are fast. Race your way to first place in F-ZERO 99 , available exclusively for active Nintendo Switch Online members now.

Digital Spotlight Life on the Wild Side – Pack up your gear and take to the great outdoors for National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 23! If you’re on the hunt for great game(s), the Nintendo Switch system has a vast library of titles that can be taken with you on the go! Take a small break from saving the world with a spot of fishing in Paper Mario: The Origami King or Fire Emblem Engage . Looking to sink your teeth into something more adventurous? Grab some friends* and prove your tracking prowess by filling out your Fishing Collection Book or by hunting and taming wildlife in Fortnite . Or, you can visit the quest board and embark on a hunt to battle fearsome wyverns in MONSTER HUNTER RISE . Happy hunting!



Activities:

Wings of the Heart Take Flight Once More – To celebrate the launch of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, the Nintendo Switch News team asked some key developers from the original games to reminisce about the classic RPG series. The interview can be found on both the on-device News feed and Nintendo.com.

Nintendo Mobile:

Celebrate 1,000 Heroes Available in the Fire Emblem Heroes Game! – The Fire Emblem Heroes mobile game** has reached the milestone of 1,000 Heroes who have been summoned to Askr. Commemorate the occasion with the 1,000 Heroes Celebration special program! As part of this special program, folks in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) can enter a sweepstakes*** for a chance to win a set of 20 acrylic stands of some of the most iconic Heroes in the game. Ten lucky winners will be selected. Be sure to enter by Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Check out the My Nintendo official sweepstakes website for additional details.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Sale – Get up to 35% off Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition, on sale now for a limited time. Sale ends Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

