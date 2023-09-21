Luna Wins Contract for Mine Conveyor Belt Monitoring in South Africa

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, won a $1 million USD contract to provide heat detection monitoring of 40 kilometers of conveyor belt in 11 South African mines. Luna’s contract is with Advanced Automated Systems (AASYS), a leading South African provider of risk-management solutions that is providing services to Anglo America, the operator of the mines.

To ensure the safety of their employees and protect their assets, Anglo American selected AASYS and the Luna Innovations LIOSTM fiber optic cable and heat detection system to provide a fast and reliable monitoring system. The LIOS DE.TECT linear heat detection system can monitor up to 10 km of conveyor belt and provides fast and accurate information about overheating before a fire develops.

Conveyor belt issues are the leading source of fires and operational disturbances in the mining industry. Belt rollers experience wear and tear over time, which can lead to overheating. Proactive detection of defective rollers and conveyor systems enables preventative maintenance that can help avoid potential hazards.

“We are very pleased to be announcing another step forward for safety systems utilizing our fiber optic sensing technology,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna. “The applications for fiber optic sensors are nearly limitless and this is another great example of how our solutions are helping our customers create safer, more efficient workplaces. We are happy to add this application in the mining sector to our over 2500 permanent installations of the LIOS sensing platform.”

The LIOS DE.TECT linear heat detection system continuously measures temperature with a resolution of 1°C or better and provides a response time of 4 seconds or less. In the event of a conveyor belt fire, the DE.TECT system provides immediate, location-specific information about the size of the fire and how it is spreading so efficient fire suppression can be deployed.

As the system integrator, AASYS has vast experience in providing safety solutions in the South African mining industry, having monitored more than 300 kilometers of tunnels and conveyor belts. After reviewing numerous fire detection and prevention technologies, AASYS approved the DE.TECT system for heat detection in tunnels as well as conveyor belt malfunction detection.

