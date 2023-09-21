Mann Packing Co. Announces Partnership With P.F. Chang's®, Bringing Asian Cuisine and Fresh Produce to Your Dinner Table

SALINAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mann Packing Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America, today announced a new collaboration with P.F. Chang's, a globally recognized Asian Culinary brand honoring the 2,000 year old tradition of wok cooking, bringing together two new Asian-inspired salad kits available now at Giant Eagle and at select retailers nationwide*.

According to IRI’s report on the Top Trends in Fresh: May 2022, with rising costs and inflation, 91% of consumers will eat at home more and Asian is the number two most popular cuisine for Salads, growing 3% YoY – making the partnership between Mann’s and P.F. Chang’s the perfect collaboration between two leaders in innovation and convenience as both brands continue to listen to the consumer.

These delicious salad kits are the renowned Asian restaurant’s most popular salads on the menu:

Asian Caesar Salad Kit: Romaine, parmesan, toasted sesame seeds and wonton croutons.

Mandarin Crunch Salad Kit: Julienned vegetables, cabbage, mandarin orange, almonds, rice sticks, and mandarin vinaigrette.

With a finger on the pulse of consumer preferences, Mann Packing Co. and P.F. Chang's are offering consumers an innovative and delectable solution that aligns perfectly with their desires for nutrient-dense, flavorful, and convenient meal options.

" We’re excited to announce this new partnership with P.F. Chang’s, one of the most recognizable brands in Asian cuisine,” said Melissa Mackay Vice President of Marketing, N.A. at Mann Packing Co. “ This authentic partnership not only brings together the richness of Asian flavors with our fresh, wholesome produce but also aligns perfectly with our core mission of encouraging consumers to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their diets. Research indicates that consumers are seeking out healthier and more convenient alternatives, and our two new co-branded salad kits address these demands head-on while at the same time ensuring that they don’t have to sacrifice flavor.”

Mann Packing Co., a grower, shipper and processor, has built a reputation for excellence in delivering a wide range of fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables to Fresh Del Monte-owned facilities throughout North America. Renowned for its commitment to freshness and quality, Mann Packing Co. is known as a one-stop shop for all produce needs.

P.F. Chang's, known for its commitment to crafting authentic Asian dishes, has long held a leadership position in frozen options and is excited to extend its culinary expertise in produce.

" Our partnership with Mann Packing Co. allows us to bring the essence of the P.F. Chang's dining experience to households across the nation," said Kristen Briede, President of Global Brand and Retail at P.F. Chang's. " These salad kits are an embodiment of our dedication to quality and innovation, offering consumers a chance to bring the P.F. Chang’s dining experience into their homes in a fresh and convenient package.”

*Prices may vary per market

For more information on Mann Packing Co., including recipes, please visit www.veggiesmadeeasy.com.

ABOUT MANN PACKING CO., INC.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gonzalez, CA, Mann Packing Co., Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables, BROCCOLINI® baby broccoli, and MANN™ sugar snap peas in North America. In 2018, Mann Packing was acquired by Fresh Del Monte N.A., Inc. Today, operating as the Fresh Del Monte vegetable division, Mann Packing continues to lead the way in product innovation. Mann Packing is consistently vigilant in food safety, employee wellness and quality assurance, making for one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

ABOUT P.F. CHANG’S

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in more than 20 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.