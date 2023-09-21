Dexcom Canada and RxFood Corporation Partner on Industry-Leading, AI-powered Nutrition and Glucose Monitoring Solution for Diabetes Management and Personalized Therapeutic Nutrition

The combination of RxFood with Dexcom CGM addresses the need for unified, time-matched food and glucose data reports to effectively manage diabetes and enable personalized nutritional guidance at scale. *Back of upper arm wear is available for users 18 years and older. (Photo: Business Wire)

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, and RxFood Corporation, the leader in AI-driven personalized nutrition assessments, announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership in Canada to introduce an improved digital health solution for those living with diabetes.

The next generation RxFood app, featuring Dexcom CGM glucose data integration, is now available to health care program stakeholders across Canada including clinics, hospitals, health authorities, pharmacies, insurers, and employers, to incorporate into diabetes and nutrition management programming. Through these programs, Canadians using the Dexcom G6 CGM system or the Dexcom G7 CGM system, once commercially available, will have access to the combined power of food data and glucose data, to obtain a more comprehensive personalized understanding of their health and glucose control.

"At Dexcom, introducing industry-leading technology that transforms day-to-day diabetes management for users around the world has been our primary goal for over two decades," said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager, Dexcom Canada. “Working closely with RxFood on this innovative solution has allowed us to advance this even further. We look forward to demonstrating how our partnership will help continue to simplify diabetes management for individuals and families, providing deep, actionable nutritional insights to enhance overall health."

Within the RxFood app, Dexcom CGM users can capture photos of their meals, eliminating the need for manual food and nutrition tracking. As they photo-log their food, RxFood will continuously generate detailed diet quality metrics that are combined with glucose data, making it easily accessible to both patients and their dedicated clinicians. The combination of RxFood with Dexcom CGM addresses the need for unified, time-matched food and glucose data reports to effectively manage diabetes and enable personalized nutritional guidance at scale.

The efficacy of RxFood was demonstrated through a rigorous three-year clinical trial at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario. This trial focused on families of children with diabetes and yielded impressive results, including improved accuracy in carbohydrate counting; a notable decrease in counting errors exceeding 10g; and lower A1C levels1. Additionally, as the RxFood technology has been adopted and deployed within clinical settings across Canada, it was found to help reduce the time associated with day-to-day diabetes management for parents, while allowing clinicians to have more complete food records, supporting the development of more personalized care recommendations for families.

“Continuous glucose monitoring is a key component of diabetes management, but food type, amount, and timing are also important variables. By seamlessly integrating food data with insulin dosing, exercise, and glucose information, a comprehensive understanding of how specific food items impact glucose levels is made possible,” said Dr. Jeffrey Alfonsi, MD, Internist & Obesity Medicine Physician and Chief Medical Officer at RxFood Corporation. “These invaluable insights empower both patients and clinicians to enhance diabetes management by identifying and addressing factors that contribute to glucose excursions, leading to improved overall control and care.”

For more information on how RxFood and Dexcom are promoting individual well-being through improved nutrition and diabetes management, and for updates on program availability, please visit www.rxfood.co/dexcom.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader in diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

RxFood is becoming the gold standard for medical nutrition therapy by using powerful AI models. Developed through a community of healthcare professionals and patients, RxFood transforms photos of what individuals eat into powerful dietary assessments and recommendations that is used by Clinicians to augment patient care, and by patients to support the continuity of their care. RxFood provides increased efficiency for clinicians, raising the bar for patient engagement and satisfaction in nutrition therapy, and improved health outcomes. Outcomes to date have gained the attention from the insurer and corporate environments, bringing to life personalized nutrition and food as medicine. For more information about RxFood, visit www.rxfood.co.

1 Alfonsi JE, et al. Carbohydrate Counting App Using Image Recognition for Youth With Type 1 Diabetes: Pilot Randomized Control Trial. JMIR Mhealth Uhealth. 2020;8(10):e22074.