Young Travel & Cruises Educational Seminars Offer Upstate SC Travel Enthusiasts a Chance to Learn about Land, River and Sea Expeditions

Young Travel & Cruises, a leisure travel agency focused on luxury global experiences, is hosting three upcoming travel seminars at the Poinsett Club in Greenville. Featuring guest speakers from international cruise and travel organizations, these educational events offer a chance to hear from experts who specialize in creating unique itineraries and lifelong memories.

“Whether you are researching your options for a river cruise or are dreaming of an exotic expedition to one of the far corners of our planet, these special events will give you insider insights as well as the chance for Q&A,” said Laura Young Lampe, office manager and travel agent advisor for Young Travel & Cruises.

Each educational program lasts about an hour and offers exclusive benefits to event participants. Space is limited, and registration is required for each of these seminars:

(1) Silversea and AmaWaterways Wine & Cheese

Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a glass of wine and learn about river cruises and luxury ocean suites. From the seas of Iceland with Silversea to the banks of the Mekong River with AmaWaterways, discover breathtaking possibilities on all seven continents. Register here today.

(2) PONANT Wine & Cheese

Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m.

Explore your travel options on every continent with this seminar featuring Yenedi Perez, business development director for PONANT Ship Expeditions, and Cindy Miller Hopkins, a world-renowned wildlife photographer. Hear about cruises to Alaska and other luxury yacht expeditions at this inspirational event. Register here today.

(3) Tauck Lunch & Learn

Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 11:30 a.m.

Join Young Travel, a Tauck-certified agency, to learn about new destinations, Tauck’s multi-generational Bridges program, and the 100+ itineraries offered on land, river and small-ship ocean vessels. Experience the Tauck difference as you walk through some specific itinerary highlights and then travel the world over this exciting lunch. Register here today.

About Young Travel & Cruises:

Young Travel & Cruises is a high-end boutique travel agency headquartered in Greenville, SC. We have specialized in upscale, special journeys for over 35 years, and our staff have traveled on six continents and visited over 100 countries and all of the 50 states. Our clients participate in many delightful experiences that are unknown to others.

We are part of Virtuoso -- a network of the best luxury travel agencies in the world. Virtuoso advisors specialize in creating unique experiences you can’t find online or plan yourself. Young Travel & Cruises can offer complimentary Virtuoso amenities for all Virtuoso properties and can extend benefits on many ocean and river sailings too.

Contact our travel agents at 864-232-8880 or info@youngtravel.com.