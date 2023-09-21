Fluence LED Lighting Solutions Increase Yields for California Cannabis Cultivator Oakfruitland

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today the success of its partnership with Oakfruitland, a California-based cannabis cultivator. Fluence lighting has outperformed competitor LEDs used by Oakfruitland, leading to a 5% increase in Oakfruitland’s yield, a 5% reduction in energy usage (despite higher overall light levels) and a 50% improvement in installation efficiency, especially on Pipp Horticulture racks.

Founded in Oakland, California, in 2019, Oakfruitland is a family-owned cannabis company that grows premium cannabis at scale. Since its founding, the company has made significant investments in its cultivation strategy and quality control processes, including regularly trialing and evaluating new technology partners to ensure each growing component is fully optimized. Fluence’s high-quality LED fixtures have outperformed other major suppliers throughout multiple evaluations.

“We are on a mission to bring high-quality, affordable products and service to customers throughout California as we expand our footprint,” said Linzi Liu, CEO of Oakfruitland. “We rigorously test and invest in cutting-edge products like Fluence’s lighting technology to ensure we’re constantly improving our ability to deliver the best possible product to our consumers.”

Oakfruitland leverages Fluence’s SPYDR 2x, 2i and 2h fixtures, which are designed to help cultivators optimize their grow space for maximum yield while producing ideal crop quality. In tandem with a top-of-the-line HVAC system and dialed-in environmental controls, Fluence’s high-intensity 2h fixtures illuminate Oakfruitland's highest-performing grow room, which the company refers to as its “gold standard.” The company also deploys Fluence’s Wireless Flex Dimming and SHYFT Light Scheduler in its facility, which integrate with Oakfruitland’s existing monitoring technology to provide more control over every step of the cultivation process.

“Our partnership with Oakfruitland showcases what hundreds of leading growers have experienced: Fluence products are built to meet and exceed cultivation goals harvest after harvest,” said Steve Graves, senior vice president of strategy and product at Fluence. “Ambitious, tech-forward cultivators choose to work with Fluence because they know they can rely on our superior technology and in-house team of horticulture experts to optimize their grow and deliver unbeatable products to their customers.”

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify’s Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

About Oakfruitland

Oakfruitland is a minority-owned brand that prides itself in growing premium cannabis at scale while maintaining the highest quality possible. Our strains are carefully selected by terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Our mission is to produce authentic premium craft cannabis accessible to everyone with multiple price points for all consumers.