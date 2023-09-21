New Health-Conscious Beverage Lines From Clear Cut Brands Enter the Market

Clear Cut Brands, a beverage-innovation company, is launching two new products this week, as part of a series of new health-conscious drink offerings. LEVO Energy + Focus, is Clear Cut Brands’ alternative to the traditional energy shot. LEVO contains a simple yet effective combination of 75 milligrams of naturally derived caffeine from tea, with 75 milligrams of L-theanine – an amino acid that stimulates alpha brain waves associated with increased mental clarity. With only natural ingredients and flavors, LEVO comes in a convenient two-ounce shot, with flavor options of grape and berry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clear Cut Brands, a beverage-innovation company, is launching two new products this week, as part of a series of new health-conscious drink offerings. Clear Cut Hero is an action-hydration beverage, providing clean refreshment for everyday active lifestyles. Packed with essential electrolytes potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, niacin and Vitamin C, Clear Cut Hero offers healthier hydration with no artificial ingredients, high-fructose syrups, aspartame or red dyes. Containing only natural sweeteners, Clear Cut Hero includes just five grams of natural cane sugar, a full 80 percent less than the leading sports drink. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clear Cut Brands, a beverage-innovation company, is launching two new products this week, as part of a series of new health-conscious drink offerings. Clear Cut Hero is an action-hydration beverage, providing clean refreshment for everyday active lifestyles. Packed with essential electrolytes potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, niacin and Vitamin C, Clear Cut Hero offers healthier hydration with no artificial ingredients, high-fructose syrups, aspartame or red dyes. Containing only natural sweeteners, Clear Cut Hero includes just five grams of natural cane sugar, a full 80 percent less than the leading sports drink. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Cut Brands, a beverage-innovation company, is launching two new products this week, as part of a series of new health-conscious drink offerings. The new beverage lines – Clear Cut Hero and LEVO Energy + Focus – launch this week at industry trade shows.

Clear Cut Hero is an action-hydration beverage, providing clean refreshment for everyday active lifestyles. Packed with essential electrolytes potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, niacin and Vitamin C, Clear Cut Hero offers healthier hydration with no artificial ingredients, high-fructose syrups, aspartame or red dyes. Containing only natural sweeteners, Clear Cut Hero includes just five grams of natural cane sugar, a full 80 percent less than the leading sports drink.

While clear in color, it comes in six fierce flavor combinations: Apex packs a fruit punch, Cosmic blurs the blue-raspberry universe, Dragon roars with dragon fruit, Eclipse aligns lemon and lime, Nexus combines peach and mango, and Nova is a new twist on orange.

Clear Cut Hero debuts this week at the Kroger Wellness Festival in the grocery company’s home city of Cincinnati, and the Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, as well as at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Atlanta in early October. The brand also will be supported by a variety of athlete ambassadors.

“It’s been widely reported that a full 75 percent of U.S. adults are chronically dehydrated,” said Joey Nickell, chief executive officer of Clear Cut Brands. “So it’s not just elite athletes who benefit from Clear Cut Hero – it’s an everyday performance drink that helps you win the battle between thirst and hydration.”

The second new product, LEVO Energy + Focus, is Clear Cut Brands’ alternative to the traditional energy shot. LEVO contains a simple yet effective combination of 75 milligrams of naturally derived caffeine from tea, with 75 milligrams of L-theanine – an amino acid that stimulates alpha brain waves associated with increased mental clarity. With only natural ingredients and flavors, LEVO comes in a convenient two-ounce shot, with flavor options of grape and berry.

“LEVO is made for those ready for a better way to own their moments,” Nickell said. “Our formulation provides a steady stream of energy without the jitters or a crash, combined with the mental clarity needed to elevate your focus and execution.”

LEVO launches this week at the Natural Food Expo East, and in October at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show.

About Clear Cut Brands

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Clear Cut Brands LLC is a beverage-innovation company focused on creating disruptive brands at the intersection of culture and wellness. Featuring clean ingredients, its current products include Clear Cut Hero active-hydration drink, and LEVO Energy + Focus energy shot alternative. The company was formed in 2023 with a curated leadership team comprising more than 200 years of consumer-packaged goods experience tied to P&G, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Starbucks, Keurig Dr. Pepper and more.