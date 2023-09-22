Eldridge, Brightstar, Claure Group Announce Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ausenco

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ausenco, a global integrated engineering and consulting services provider to the minerals and metals industries, and energy transition market (the “Company”), today announced Eldridge, Brightstar Capital Partners (“Brightstar”), and Claure Group have signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of Ausenco from Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. and other co-investors. The Company’s co-founder, Zimi Meka, will remain CEO, Board member and investor in Ausenco. Mike Burke, former Chairman and CEO of AECOM, served as an advisor and partner to Eldridge and the buyer consortium. Mr. Burke is expected to join Ausenco’s Board of Directors as Chairman.

Founded in 1991, Ausenco’s 3,000 employees are focused on the world’s most challenging engineering and consulting projects, drawing on deep technical expertise with a commitment to sustainably delivering end-to-end solutions for its clients and their communities.

Ausenco’s team of scientists, engineers and professionals design and build efficient mine and metal extraction facilities; deliver sustainable mine waste and water management, and mine closure and remediation solutions; and engage with local and Indigenous communities to create lasting benefit.

“We’ve always been about challenging what’s possible and delivering services sustainably and with integrity,” said Mr. Meka. “From permitting to closure, our people are finding better ways to plan projects, efficiently use resources, protect the environment, and deliver value to clients and communities. In Eldridge, Brightstar, and Claure Group we have partners that understand this ambition and our culture.”

“We invest in what people need and what people want – both qualities expressed in Ausenco’s activity the past three decades,” said Todd Boehly, Tony Minella, and Duncan Bagshaw, co-founders of Eldridge. “Ausenco has worked around the world to deliver minerals critical to nearly every aspect of our lives and to the ongoing energy transition. We are excited to partner with a world-class management team to further enhance and diversify their service offerings.”

"Ausenco plays a vital role in facilitating the global transition to electrification and electric vehicles,” said Andrew Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Brightstar Capital Partners. “Brightstar is confident that Ausenco is strategically positioned for future growth due to its impressive track record of performance, and the anticipated increased demand for metals and minerals that are essential to sustainable solutions.”

“With the shift to more sustainable energy gaining momentum, Latin America will have a key role to play as the main producing region for essential minerals, such as copper and lithium,” said Marcelo Claure, Founder and CEO of Claure Group, who will join Ausenco’s Board of Directors and has focused investments in Latin America and the energy transition. “Given Ausenco’s strong presence and pipeline of projects in the region, we believe the Company will be at the forefront of this transition, actively contributing to the electrification of the world."

Perella Weinberg Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Ausenco in connection with the transaction.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what’s possible. The team is based across 26 offices in 15 countries delivering services worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the minerals and metals and industrial sectors. We find a better way. www.ausenco.com

About Eldridge

Eldridge invests in businesses across the Insurance, Asset Management, Technology, Mobility, Sports & Gaming, Media & Music, Real Estate, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices across the United States and in London. To learn more about Eldridge, please visit www.eldridge.com.

About Brightstar

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in closely held family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive “Us & Us” approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

About Claure Group

Claure Group is a multi-billion-dollar global investment firm spanning multiple high growth sectors including tech, telecom, media, real estate, essential minerals, and sports, led by Marcelo Claure. Notable investments include T-Mobile, where Claure is the largest individual shareholder; SHEIN, the global #1 on-demand fashion company in the world; Bicycle Capital, a Latin America focused growth equity fund; and Brightstar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm.