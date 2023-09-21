Pitcairn Selects GLASfunds as Their Alternative Investment Platform, Offering the Tools, Expertise, and Support to Deliver Institutional Private Market Portfolios

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pitcairn has announced their selection of GLASfunds, LLC (“GLASfunds”), a leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors, as their provider for institutional-quality alternative investment opportunities.

Pitcairn, a true multi-family office serving high-net-worth families for over a century, brings together exceptional people, technology, and processes to create an integrated experience that helps families become stronger, grow their investments, and build their legacies.

As the firm continues expanding upon their expertise in the alternative investment space, GLASfunds has proven to be an ideal partner, enabling them to more efficiently implement a tailor-made alternative investment program for their esteemed clients and allocate alternative investments at scale to a diverse range of client profiles.

“Pitcairn’s commitment to continuous innovation and delivering the best possible outcomes for their clients makes them an ideal partner for the GLASfunds team,” said Michael Maroon Jr, Managing Director of GLASfunds. “It’s always been our goal to eliminate the operational complexities preventing firms like Pitcairn from putting alternatives to work for their clients, and we’re excited for the future of this powerful relationship.”

Marrying Pitcairn’s existing investment expertise with GLASfunds’ best-in-class technology platform, administrative and reporting capabilities, and subscription processes will enable greater efficiency and a more comprehensive alternative investment offering for the families Pitcairn serves.

Additionally, by partnering with GLASfunds, Pitcairn reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional investment solutions tailored to the unique needs and objectives of its clients. The collaboration ensures that Pitcairn remains at the forefront of the industry, leveraging GLASfunds' advanced technology and platform to provide cutting-edge alternative investment strategies and insights to help clients navigate the ever-changing investment landscape.

“GLASfunds is uniquely positioned to be a valuable partner for Pitcairn,” said Nathan Sonnenberg, Chief Investment Officer of Pitcairn. “Whether we onboard our internally sourced and vetted investment strategies to the platform, or leverage GLASfunds’ compelling private market opportunities, all of our client investments will benefit from their exceptional technology.”

About GLASfunds

GLASfunds, LLC (“GLASfunds™”) is a global alternative investment platform offering streamlined and efficient access to institutional-level private capital and hedge funds. Founded in 2008, GLASfunds has been a pioneer in offering alternative investment access to financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients, aiming to give advisors the tools, expertise, and support they need to deliver institutional private market portfolios with an unrivaled client experience. GLASfunds is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

About Pitcairn

Pitcairn is a true multi-family office and leader in helping wealthy families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world’s wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational wealth transitions, and redefining the industry standard for multi-family offices. The firm is located in the Philadelphia suburbs, with offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a presence in Florida.

