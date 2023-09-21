Zivian Health Partners with Matchday to Reduce Physician Burnout and Bring Back the Joy of Medicine

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivian Health, Inc., the first and only healthcare SaaS platform that empowers compliant collaborations between nurse practitioners (NP) and physician assistants (PA) to physicians, today announced a partnership with Matchday, the community platform that delivers a full suite of personalized jobs to physicians. The partnership will help physicians get access to highly sought after jobs and alternative income opportunities. Zivian Health will present at Matchday’s Moonshot launch event today in Austin to announce the partnership.

Matchday brings more than 500 vetted physicians looking for healthcare jobs and collaboration opportunities to Zivian Health’s already extensive network of physicians vetted consistent with National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) standards. Matchday will expand specialty care collaborations with physicians who can now continue meaningful clinical work and balance with patient-facing care. Matchday will provide the first six months free for any physician signing up for Zivian.

“Physicians have worked in stressful practices all their lives and are looking for better quality of life and opportunities that bring greater satisfaction in their work,” said Rami Wehbi, CEO of Matchday. “This partnership with Zivian Health addresses the 49% of physicians that report being burned out, empowering them to live their best life with enriching collaborations without the long hours and day-to-day stresses.”

Matchday is the latest tech-enabled healthcare organization to partner with Zivian Health, which expects to double its growing list of partnerships by the end of the year. More than 20 healthcare organizations have already signed up to the platform, growing the number of licenses Zivian Health is managing to more than 2,500 in less than 10 months. Zivian Health now supports primary care practices and specialty care throughout the country, such as women's health and behavioral health, with new expansion into other specialty care areas, including gastroenterology and fertility medicine.

"There are a lot of synergies with Matchday, as we are both founded by physicians, and both are using technology to address similar problems in the healthcare industry," said Rafid Fadul, Zivian Health's co-founder and CEO and a practicing pulmonologist. "Health enterprises like Matchday look for innovative platforms that simply and effectively address the healthcare staffing crisis. Zivian Health is the only all-in-one solution merging vetted physicians and a cutting-edge compliance engine for efficient long-term collaboration with advanced practice providers (APPs) and healthcare organizations.”

Zivian Health eases some of the staffing shortage pain points by providing easy access to collaborating physicians in every state, supportive prescriptive authority of APPs, approved and oversight of treatment plans that meet state regulatory guidelines. Zivian Health is the most cost-effective and only platform to ensure healthcare organizations stay compliant with physician collaborations, including tracking licensures, compiling comprehensive state and local regulations databases, and creating an audit trail of meeting minutes and chart reviews.

Sign-up is simple for healthcare organizations, enterprises, NPs and PAs for in-depth access to regional medical experts. For more information or to sign up, please visit: ZivianHealth.com.

About Zivian Health

Zivian Health is the leading SaaS platform for healthcare organizations to connect nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) with highly vetted collaborating physicians and manage compliance. Zivian aims to make clinical collaborations more productive via a convenient and secure platform, regulatory expertise and an empowering clinical community. All physicians within the Zivian Health network have been thoroughly vetted to achieve a preferable patient outcome due to strong communication and optimal use of each clinician's specialty. For more information, visit ZivianHealth.com.

About Matchday

Matchday Health is the leading jobs platform tailored exclusively to doctors. Our platform offers physicians a wide variety of positions including full-time, locums, part-time, remote, and startup advisory roles. Leveraging advanced AI and matching algorithms, we ensure doctors find jobs they love without sifting through spam. For employers and healthcare systems, Matchday promises faster, cost-effective connections to top-tier physicians, actively addressing the physician shortage and reducing traditional recruiting expenses. for more information, visit www.matchday.health.