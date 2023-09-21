Mattel Publishes Latest Citizenship Report Presenting 2022 Progress on ESG Strategy and Goals

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has published its latest Citizenship Report, which provides a progress update on Mattel’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and goals.

Mattel’s ESG strategy and goals are organized into three pillars: Sustainable Design and Development; Responsible Sourcing and Production; and Thriving and Inclusive Communities, representing the ESG areas where the company believes it can have the greatest impact.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said: “ This latest report reflects our ongoing commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen and our aim to contribute to a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future. On behalf of the entire leadership team at Mattel, we thank our dedicated employees around the world who make this continued progress possible, and our external stakeholders for their encouragement and support in this important area for the company.”

Progress highlights across the three ESG pillars and goals in 2022 include:

Expanded the use of 30% post-industrial recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) to all window cartons and blister packs in 2022 1 .

. Achieved 98.8% recycled or FSC Certified content in the paper and wood fiber used in our products and packaging, as validated by Preferred by Nature 2 , exceeding our goal of 95%.

, exceeding our goal of 95%. Increased use of more sustainable materials for Matchbox products and packaging, including using at least 40% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC 3 )-certified bio-circular plastic (mass balance approach 4 ) for Matchbox Action Drivers playsets.

products and packaging, including using at least 40% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC )-certified bio-circular plastic (mass balance approach ) for playsets. Designed more products for recyclability, including incorporating easy-to-remove and recycle electronic components into all Action Drivers playsets and Matchbox Recycling Trucks.

playsets and Recycling Trucks. Released the Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute. The doll comes in plastic-free windowless packaging, is made from recycled ocean-bound plastic 5 , and is a certified CarbonNeutral ® product 6 that was included among the TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2022.

doll in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute. The doll comes in plastic-free windowless packaging, is made from recycled ocean-bound plastic , and is a certified product that was included among the TIME Magazine Best Inventions of 2022. Continued to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and retained a total recordable incident rate (TRIR 7 ) below industry average at our owned and/or -operated manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

) below industry average at our owned and/or -operated manufacturing facilities and distribution centers. Launched our internal GHG Reduction Roadmap, comprised of 25 core initiatives with various actions to help reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.

Maintained 100% base pay equity in 2022 for similar work performed in similar markets by gender globally and by ethnicity in the U.S. In addition, continued to achieve a high level of representation for women, who comprised 57% of the global non-manufacturing workforce and 50% of manager and senior manager positions in 2022. We also achieved a high level of representation for ethnically diverse employees, who made up 45% of U.S. employees in 2022 8 .

. Recognized in 2022 for creating an outstanding workplace culture by Forbes: World’s Best Employers, Forbes: World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies, 50/50 Women on Boards, Fast Company: 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, Great Place to Work© Certified™, Human Rights Campaign Foundation: Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, Seramount: 100 Best Companies, Newsweek: Most Trustworthy Companies in America, Healthiest Employers: Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.

Championed and pioneered purposeful play by introducing the Fisher-Price: Little People Inspiring Women Figure Set; Bruno, a neurodivergent role model in the Thomas & Friends series; American Girl historical character, Claudie Wells, an Icon for Harlem's History; the Hot Wheels RC Wheelz Stuntin’ Remote-Controlled Wheelchair, depicting extreme wheelchair athlete pro and Guinness World Record holder Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, and championing sports inclusivity; the first Barbie with a cochlear implant to reflect the experiences of consumers with hearing loss.

1 Versus most window cartons and blister packs in 2021.

2 Paper and wood fiber usage data for years reported on prior to 2022 was validated by the Rainforest Alliance. In 2023, the Rainforest Alliance transitioned its forestry, tourism, and agriculture certification activities to Preferred by Nature, a global nonprofit working to support land management and business practices that benefit people, nature, and the climate.

3 The ISCC is an organization that administers sustainability certifications for material feedstocks and markets on a global scale. The organization created a certification system that incorporates sustainability guiding principles, requirements for supply chain traceability, and chain of custody verification.

4 Mass balance approach refers to the process of combining bio- or plant-based or recycled materials with conventional fossil materials during the production process, resulting in a final product that combines both recycled and fossil-based virgin materials. For more information visit the ISCC website.

5Doll plastic parts made from approximately 90% plastic sourced within 50 km of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems; doll head and hair excluded.

6 Barbie Eco-Leadership Team and Barbie Inspiring Women Dr. Jane Goodall dolls are CarbonNeutral® products, certified by Climate Impact Partners, specialists in carbon market solutions for climate action. To achieve CarbonNeutral® product certification – which indicates a current state achieved when the net GHG emissions associated with an entity, product, or activity is zero for a defined duration – Mattel performed a third-party life cycle assessment and purchased carbon offsets (approximately 189 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents) from the Ghana Community Reforestation, Mississippi Valley Reforestation, and Australia Native Forest Restoration projects.

7 TRIR is expressed as the number of recordable incidents per 100 full-time workers during a one-year period and covers all Mattel employees, contingent workers, and independent contractors performing tasks on-site at Mattel-owned and/or -operated manufacturing facilities and distribution canters. The calculation is based on a total of 200,000 hours/year, which is the benchmark established by OSHA.

8 As of December 31; data covers employees, excluding manufacturing labor and temporary and seasonal employees.

