Great Learning Partners With dLocal Enabling Local Payment Methods and Installments in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training, and dLocal, a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprises to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced their commitment to promote inclusivity in education by offering installments in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.

Leveraging dLocal’s best-in-class cross-border payments platform, Great Learning’s learners in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia are now able to pay in their local currency and in up to 12 installments, significantly improving the affordability of its programs.

Programs offered by Great Learning are developed in collaboration with prestigious academic institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford Graduate School of Business, the University of Texas at Austin, Wharton School of Management, and more. By supporting alternative payment methods offered by dLocal, it becomes more attainable for Great Learning’s Latin American learners to manage their finances while studying at these renowned global institutions.

Great Learning’s Co-Founder, Arjun Nair, stated: “Installments are just the beginning of our joint journey. By partnering with dLocal, we want to accelerate our mission of offering high-quality education to learners and businesses in all of Latin America. Enabling learners to break their payments up into 12 monthly installments results in financial inclusion and learners can plan their program fees according to their personal financial situation.”

“dLocal welcomes Great Learning as a partner in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and beyond,” said Joaquin Moreno, dLocal’s Head of APAC. “We’re ready to support their growth throughout Latin America with localized payment methods that make higher education and upskilling from global universities more accessible.”

Great Learning and dLocal have been working on offering localized payments in Mexico, Brazil & Colombia concluding with the implementation of payments with interest-free installments. The intention is to keep working to provide the best payment experience for customers in these countries and other countries in the region.

The partnership between Great Learning and dLocal showcases Great Learning’s dedication to its learners, dLocal’s track record of success in Latin America, and its expertise in emerging markets.

About Great Learning

Great Learning is a leading global ed-tech company for professional training and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programs across various business, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. These programs are developed and offered in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford Graduate School of Business, MIT Professional Education, The University of Texas at Austin, National University of Singapore, Wharton Online, The University of Arizona, Deakin University, IIT-Roorkee, IIIT-Hyderabad & Delhi, and Great Lakes Institute of Management. Great Learning is able to leverage the highly qualified, world-class faculty at these universities together with its vast network of 6300+ industry expert mentors to deliver an unmatched learning experience for over 8.5 million learners from over 170+ countries around the world. For more information, visit https://mygreatlearning.com.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), international companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. For more information, visit https://dlocal.com.