ParkOhio Announces Extension of Credit Agreement

CLEVELAND, OHIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) today announced that it has amended and restated its existing revolving credit facility. The amendment was effective on September 13, 2023 and extends the scheduled maturity date from November 26, 2024 to September 13, 2028 (or, if earlier, the date that is 91 days prior to the scheduled maturity of the Company’s 2017 Senior Notes).

The amended facility, combined with free cash flow of $30-$40 million expected in 2023, enhances our strong liquidity foundation that will support our current requirements and future growth strategy.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 130 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities worldwide, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future performance of the Company, that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to consummate the sale of our Aluminum Products business for any reason, including the inability to enter into a definitive purchase agreement; the impact supply chain issues such as the global semiconductor micro-chip shortage and logistic issues have on our business, results of operations, financial position and liquidity; our substantial indebtedness; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; general business conditions and competitive factors, including pricing pressures and product innovation; demand for our products and services; the impact of labor disturbances affecting our customers; raw material availability and pricing; fluctuations in energy costs; component part availability and pricing; changes in our relationships with customers and suppliers; the financial condition of our customers, including the impact of any bankruptcies; our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into existing operations; the amounts and timing, if any, of purchases of our common stock; changes in general economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions and changing government policies, laws and regulations, including those related to the current global uncertainties and crises, such as tariffs and surcharges; adverse impacts to us, our suppliers and customers from acts of terrorism or hostilities, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or political unrest, including the rising tension between China and the United States; public health issues, including the outbreak of infectious diseases and any impact on our facilities and operations and our customers and suppliers; our ability to meet various covenants, including financial covenants, contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness; disruptions, uncertainties or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; potential disruption due to a partial or complete reconfiguration of the European Union; increasingly stringent domestic and foreign governmental regulations, including those affecting the environment or import and export controls and other trade barriers; inherent uncertainties involved in assessing our potential liability for environmental remediation-related activities; the outcome of pending and future litigation and other claims and disputes with customers; our dependence on the automotive and heavy-duty truck industries, which are highly cyclical; the dependence of the automotive industry on consumer spending; our ability to negotiate contracts with labor unions; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; our ability to continue to pay cash dividends, and the timing and amount of any such dividends; and the other factors we describe under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

