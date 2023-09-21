Spin Master’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ Toy Line Creates a Sensation in Saudi Arabia!

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive toy line in Saudi Arabia inspired by the highly anticipated film, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. This launch has already ignited a wave of excitement among young fans across the country.

The new collection showcases the cherished PAW Patrol characters, each accompanied by their unique vehicles and a host of additional features. The range spans from playsets, vehicles, towers, to plush toys, offering a comprehensive selection to fuel children's imagination and creativity.

The toys are meticulously designed and reflect the film's core values of bravery and empathy, fostering an engaging and educational play experience for children.

Among the standout items in the collection is Skye's New Mighty Movie Jet, as featured in the movie. A must-have for all the little PAW fans!

In addition to the toy line, for the first time in Saudi Arabia, participating stores are hosting a Mighty Giveaway in Riyadh and Jeddah, where lucky winners can get tickets to the Special Screening of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Parents eager to provide their children with the ultimate PAW Patrol experience can visit these stores to find out how to participate.

Among the participating stores in Saudi Arabia are ELC, Toy n Surprise, Baby Story, HI Kids, Baby Shop, and First Cry. The special screening will take place on Tuesday 26th Sep at 6:00 p.m. in Nakheel Mall - Riyadh and Wednesday 27th Sep at 6:00 p.m. in Mall of Arabia - Jeddah.

Spin Master’s Senior Vice President Marketing and GBU Lead, Mr. James Martin, encourages Saudi parents to take part in the launch, stating, “This event is more than a great event; it's a chance to forge lasting memories with your children as they accompany the Mighty Pups on an epic journey,”

