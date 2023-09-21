CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation to Build School in Ghana Funded by Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Chairman & CEO Paul Galvin; Phase 2 Expected to Include Medical Care

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced a partnership with CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation, to construct a schoolhouse in Cape Coast, Ghana, as part of the Ghana’s Tomorrow Project.

The Ghana's Tomorrow Project involves the construction of a new K-12 schoolhouse in Cape Coast, Ghana, that will replace the legacy structure that is currently used for classroom teaching. The Ghana’s Tomorrow Project will be funded by the CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation and is made possible with a significant financial contribution from Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings, and recently appointed Chairman of the Board of CORNERSTONE Charitable Foundation.

Education, along with health and well-being, are the “cornerstone” of thriving communities. It is, therefore, anticipated that the next phase of the Ghana’s Tomorrow Project will include integrating person-centered, data driven, and trusted health and wellness services. Due to the flexible nature of Safe & Green’s modular structures, future services can be provided in the schoolhouse’s new footprint as well as in additional mobile structures specifically designed for the particular well-being of the community.

“We are very grateful for the school and upcoming medical services for our community. We share the goal of unlocking the health and wellbeing of all Ghanaians,” stated Queen Ohemaa Egyama Egyiriwa Ansaba 1st of Amankurahemaa of Kwamankese Traditional area of Ghana.

Paul Galvin commented, "Being involved in a project that promises such significant transformation for Ghanaian children, both now and in the future, is a profound honor. To support CORNERSTONE's mission to bring impactful change to West Africa is a privilege and a responsibility. While the new school stands as an initial testament to CORNERSTONE's commitment to Ghana and its people, we envision a broader future opportunity to contribute, including the possibility of a library, which would further enrich the student's learning experiences. Moreover, WellCity, our healthcare and wellness subsidiary, stands ready to address the critical healthcare challenges in some of Africa's most under-resourced regions. I'm heartened to see how seamlessly this initiative aligns with our Company and CORNERSTONE’s platform to work together for a better future.”

The Company will provide more details on this exciting project as they become available.

