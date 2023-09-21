Rockwell Medical Enters into Products Purchase Agreement with its Largest Customer, Enhancing Relationship through 2024

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company entered into an amended and restated products purchase agreement with its largest customer (the "Customer").

Under the agreement, Rockwell Medical and the Customer agreed to an increase in product pricing, effective September 1, 2023 and continuing until December 31, 2024, and a one-time payment to Rockwell on or after December 1, 2023. The Customer has the option to further extend the term through December 31, 2025. In the event of such an extension, product pricing will be increased for the extended term.

For more details about this amended and restated products purchase agreement, please reference the Form 8-K filed September 21, 2023.

"Our largest customer has been a long-time customer of Rockwell Medical and this amended purchase agreement further extends this customer's commitment to our company," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO of Rockwell Medical. "This agreement enhances Rockwell's business with increased purchase volumes and revenue, which represents an increase over the revenue generated from this customer as reported in our financial results through the second quarter of 2023. This customer is recognized as one of the leading providers of kidney care services and we are proud to continue to support its dialysis centers and the patients they serve."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and intends to become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," “are determined,” “are on track,” “are resolute in our vision,” "work to," "drive towards," “focused on,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell Medical will become the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates, attain long term viability through the amended agreement or maintain its customer relationships going forward. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.