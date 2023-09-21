KBRA Releases Rating Report for Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (Illinois) McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A and 2023B

NEW YORK--()--On September 20, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA- to the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (Illinois) McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A and McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B. KBRA additionally affirmed the AA- rating for parity bonds. The outlook remains Stable.

To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA 
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2385
harvey.zachem@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Director
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

