KBRA Releases Rating Report for Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (Illinois) McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A and 2023B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 20, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA- to the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (Illinois) McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A and McCormick Place Expansion Project Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B. KBRA additionally affirmed the AA- rating for parity bonds. The outlook remains Stable.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.