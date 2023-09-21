RazerCon 2023 Lights Up the Global Gaming Community With Groundbreaking Announcements & Exclusive Partnerships

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(RazerCon 2023) - Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, once again elevated the global gaming landscape with the monumental RazerCon 2023. This year, on September 21, gamers from around the globe connected virtually as CEO Min-Liang Tan, in true testament to Razer's "For Gamers, By Gamers" ethos, unveiled a thrilling suite of upcoming launches including six game-changing products, and new exciting partnerships.

The event was also co-hosted by renowned gaming consortium OTK, who dove deep into the intricacies of Razer's new products, showcased ultimate gamer battlestations, and shared essential gamer insights.

In keeping with Razer's commitment to sustainability, RazerCon 2023 was once again powered by renewable energy sources for its data transmission and offsetting emissions arising from the usage of devices tuning in, as it continues its carbon neutral streaming tradition. Razer fans can relive the entire event here.

At RazerCon 2023, the global community received exclusive previews of several upcoming Razer product launches including: the much-anticipated Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line, the all-new Razer Synapse, exciting Razer Gamer Room line, and the Razer Fujin line of breathable mesh gaming chairs.

Furthermore, the event celebrated a fusion of gaming and luxury, heralding limited-edition design unions with industry titans: Gillette, Dolce&Gabbana, and Automobili Lamborghini.

For more details on the Razer products and partnerships that were announced during the event, please read on below.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line – For The Pro.

The battlefield just got an upgrade: Presenting the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line. Designed in collaboration with esports pros, this gaming keyboard line offers an unmatched blend of innovation, precision, and durability.

At the core of the Huntsman V3 Pro line is the Razer™ Analog Optical Switch Gen-2, which adds a new level of responsiveness while gaming. Its fully adjustable actuation range from 0.1 - 4.0 mm now allows gamers to completely customize their desired actuation points for each key and set shallower actuation points for swifter keystrokes, tuning it to their unique gameplay needs. Every switch on every keyboard is carefully factory-calibrated for utmost precision, while being immune to magnetic interference. The switches are tuned to a 40 grams actuation force, which is preferred by pro players, and allows for rapid actions in intense FPS gaming scenarios.

The Huntsman V3 Pro keyboards also feature Rapid Trigger Mode. This allows for a key to be reset at the very instant it travels upwards, ready for the next keystroke. Rapid Trigger is crucial for FPS gameplay as it allows gamers to have snappier movements and more accurate shots. Its sensitivity can be further tweaked, down to ultra-fine steps of 0.1 mm.

Leading the Huntsman V3 Pro line is the full-sized and TKL variants, boasting a 10 LED array, simplifying both actuation distance adjustments and Rapid Trigger sensitivity. The mini version, while compact, makes use of its number row to ensure users experience no compromise in settings customization. Essential to the dynamic world of esports, these keyboards allow gamers to adjust settings on the fly and store up to six profiles directly on onboard memory. This ensures that competitive settings are always at a gamer's fingertips. Razer Synapse further elevates this, offering users an even deeper level of customization.

Combining aesthetics and durability, the Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard line is Razer’s dedication to lasting quality. The Textured Doubleshot PBT Keycaps and the sleek brushed finish aesthetic of the 5052 aluminum alloy top plate, are specifically chosen for their resilience, ensuring that the keyboard not only performs at its peak but also stands the test of time. Complementing this steadfast design, the Magnetic Firm Leatherette Wrist Rest provides gamers with the comfort needed for extended gaming marathons.

Developed in collaboration with esports pros, every feature is intricately crafted to achieve peak competitive performance. "The responsiveness of this keyboard is incredible with Rapid Trigger and a lighter actuation force. It feels like the keyboard is a part of me," stated VCT Korea Champion 2022, Kim "stax" Gu-taek, pro VALORANT player for DRX.

The Huntsman V3 Pro line is Razer's response to the evolving demands of competitive gaming. Combining cutting-edge tech, top-tier performance, and premium build quality, it is an indispensable tool for every pro gamer.

For more information on the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line, please visit Razer.com.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro

$249.99USD / €289.99 MSRP

Pre-orders available now exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStores.

General Availability: Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Starting October 2023.

For more information, please visit Razer.com.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless

$219.99USD / €249.99 MSRP

Pre-orders available now exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStores.

General Availability: Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Starting October 2023.

For more information, please visit Razer.com.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini

$179.99USD / €209.99 MSRP

Pre-orders available now exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStores.

General Availability: Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Starting October 2023.

For more information, please visit Razer.com.

The New Razer Synapse – Faster, Smoother, Smarter

Rewriting the rulebook on efficiency, the next evolution of Razer Synapse boasts a fresh, multi-threaded architecture that's up to 30% faster* than its predecessor, Synapse 3. This latest iteration, meticulously crafted from insights across three generations of user feedback, ensures the voice of Razer enthusiasts is at the core of this software innovation.

Gamers can experience unparalleled speed, fluidity, and stability with a streamlined interface that empowers users with swift navigation, enabling independent installations and precise configuration of settings. And with devices now neatly compartmentalized, individual product updates seamlessly integrate without impacting devices already in use.

The New Razer Synapse beta will begin later this year at Razer.com/Synapse-New.

*Performance specifications as compared to Synapse 3. Testing was conducted by Razer’s technical team in July 2023 using a desktop with Intel i5 8600K CPU, 8GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 under standard conditions. The actual improvement might be less and can vary based on usage, software, power settings, and other conditions.

The New Razer Chroma App – Bigger, Bolder, Brighter

Introducing the new Razer Chroma app, now a stand-alone app enabling full control of all your RGB lighting devices across brands, in a single program. Gamers can now choose to utilize Razer Synapse and Razer Chroma independently, with better control and functionality within each program. With over 55 third-party hardware partners, and almost 300 natively integrated Chroma enabled games, Razer Chroma RGB is the world’s largest gaming lighting ecosystem.

Interested fans can sign up for the Razer Chroma app open beta starting later this year by visiting Razer.com/Chroma.

Razer Axon Create – Harnessing AI for Pixel-Perfect Gaming-Inspired Visuals

Since Razer Axon launched last RazerCon, the platform has quickly grown to offer high-resolution, Razer Chroma integrated wallpapers to millions of users worldwide. Gamers have been bringing their desktops to life with high-resolution wallpapers for ultra-wide and multiple monitors, and the platform has also supported independent artists in showcasing their creations to gamers directly. Now, Razer presents Razer Axon Create, the next level for the platform, empowering everyone to create their own high-resolution wallpapers and add their own Chroma effects with Razer’s AI machine learning technology in three easy steps.

Using the simple text prompt, anyone can generate unique wallpapers. The AI Generation tool is powered by Leonardo.Ai, a sophisticated generative AI platform, designed with the needs of both gamers and artists at heart. The new Chroma Generate function automatically generates a vibrant set of Razer Chroma effects based on the core colors of the AI generated image and can re-generate multiple sets of effects repeatedly until the creator is satisfied. Chroma Generate has been trained to determine the best AI color-matching and will select the most vibrant color selection for the Razer Chroma effects. When satisfied, creators can instantaneously apply their wallpaper and Razer Chroma effects to their PC desktop.

For more information on Razer Axon and Razer Axon Create, please visit Razer.com/Axon.

Razer Axon Create is available globally starting today, September 21, 2023.

Razer Gamer Room - The Future is Bright.

Extend the brilliance of Razer Chroma™ RGB beyond the PC with the innovative new Razer Aether Lights. Tailored to amplify every gamer's battlestation, these lights are equipped to match moods from everyday functionality to immersive RGB entertainment experiences.

Recognizing that every gaming setup is unique, the Razer Aether line offers diverse lighting options tailored for any style. Leading the lineup is the Razer Aether Lamp Pro, equipped with multi-zone lighting to elevate gaming, movie, and music experiences with rich RGB effects. Tactile controls further enhance the user experience, allowing effortless adjustment of brightness and easy cycling through Chroma effects. Complementing this is the Razer Aether Lamp, which delivers both functional and aesthetically pleasing lighting, ideal for desks and dedicated gaming spaces.

Conventional lighting takes a backseat with the introduction of the Razer Aether Light Bulb, adding unparalleled flair to gaming environments. The Razer Aether Light Strip, available in a 2M length, offers versatility in integration, whether it's enhancing the base of gaming stations, wrapping around fixtures, or accentuating room features. For those looking to extend their lighting projects, the Razer Aether Light Strip Extender, available in 1M, offers additional coverage for grander lighting ambitions.

Accompanying the Razer Aether Lights is the Razer Gamer Room Mobile App, for comprehensive control over dedicated gaming spaces. This app allows users to modify settings, create automated routines, and ensures integration with other smart devices. Notably, the app supports devices backed by Matter, an industry-unifying open-source standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which allows for seamless integration and compatibility in smart home ecosystems. Voice control functionality is also available through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, ensuring a cohesive and smart gaming environment. The Razer Gamer Room mobile app will be available to download in Q4 2023 via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Razer Aether Lamp Pro

$129.99USD / €149.99 MSRP

Available Q4 2023 – For more information please visit Razer.com.

Razer Aether Lamp

$79.99USD / €89.99 MSRP

Available Q4 2023 – For more information please visit Razer.com.

Razer Aether Light Bulb

$49.99USD / €59.99 MSRP

Available Q4 2023 – For more information please visit Razer.com.

Razer Aether Light Strip

$129.99USD / €149.99 MSRP

Available Q4 2023 – For more information please visit Razer.com.

Razer Aether Light Strip Extender

$29.99USD / €34.99 MSRP

Available Q4 2023 – For more information please visit Razer.com.

The Razer Fujin line – Play Hard. Breathe Easy.

Being the newest addition to Razer’s award-winning chair line-up, the Razer Fujin Pro is a fully adjustable mesh gaming chair providing unmatched breathable comfort and advanced features for ultimate support and customization.​

Aimed at keeping users cool during long hours of gaming, the super breathable mesh made of Thermoplastic Elastomer is designed for optimal airflow and ventilation, while also being highly tensile and elastic for long-term durability. Boasting Synchro-tilt Technology with Tilt-tension Control, the chair also offers the ultimate customizable support by automatically adjusting the backrest and seat base to any sitting position while moving. The Fujin Pro is suitable for gamers of all sizes, featuring an ultra-strong aluminum alloy frame as well as 4D padded armrests and a 3D Contoured Headrest.

The Razer Fujin provides the same level of comfort and airflow as its bigger brother thanks to the ultra-breathable mesh material, while boasting Synchro-tilt Technology with 130° Recline, a Height-adjustable Lumbar Support and 3D Padded Armrests to maintain perfect posture even in the longest gaming sessions.

For more information on the Razer Fujin line, please visit Razer.com.

Razer Fujin Pro

$1049.99USD / €1199.99 MSRP

Available Q4 2023

For more information please visit Razer.com.

Razer Fujin

$649.99USD / €699.99 MSRP

Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Available Now, September 21

For more information please visit Razer.com.

Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition – Design. Performance. Reimagined.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Razer and Automobili Lamborghini come together to introduce the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition. This state-of-the-art gaming laptop combines Razer's leading gaming technology with Lamborghini's legendary design language. Limited to just 150 units globally, this masterpiece boasts a custom CNC-milled chassis infused with Automobili Lamborghini's signature Arancia Apodis orange and matte black finish and flaunts the iconic logo.

Central to the Razer Blade 16 is its formidable core: an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU and the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 HX Processor. This power-packed combination promises unrivaled gaming experiences, producing crystal-clear visuals and ensuring lag-free gameplay. To complement the visual prowess, the laptop introduces the world’s first and only dual-mode Mini-LED Display, offering versatility with UHD+ 120Hz and FHD+ 240Hz gaming modes. Razer’s patented vapor chamber cooling system guarantees peak performance, while intricate details and features like accented USB ports and a personalized boot sequence nod to Lamborghini’s supercar legacy.

Exclusively available in the USA, this limited-edition Razer Blade stands not just as a gaming laptop, but as a statement of elite gaming combined with supercar prestige. Designed for leaders in gaming and luxury, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition is a testament to what happens when luxury meets high-performance gaming.

For more information on the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition, please visit Razer.com.

The Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be available in a limited run of 150 units only at Razer.com and select RazerStores in the USA, at $4,999.99 USD.

Exclusive VIP Pre-Order: For Razer Rewards Members and Lamborghini app users in the US, pre-orders open on September 21st, 2023.

General Availability: Starting September 23rd, 2023, at 9AM PST.

Ready to Game with the Dolce&Gabbana | Razer Collection

Making history, Razer announced a groundbreaking moment in the worlds of gaming and fashion through its partnership with Dolce&Gabbana. First teased in mid-September on social media, the collection celebrates the essence of both industries while pushing the boundaries of style and technology.

The launch will come in two parts, featuring the collaboration’s monogram and unique zebra prints across the range. The Dolce&Gabbana | Razer ready-to-wear collection features a thoughtfully curated range of apparel, with statement pieces and versatile essentials. The collection is the fashion house’s take on gamer’s style while using Razer’s signature edgy aesthetic. Meanwhile, the hardware selection will showcase Razer’s award-winning peripherals, inspired by Dolce&Gabbana’s Italian luxury heritage and artisanal design elements. With only 1,337 units available globally, the limited-edition collection will also feature the world’s first Razer Chroma RGB gaming chair – the Dolce&Gabbana | Razer Enki Pro – Chroma Edition as a conceptual showcase.

The full Dolce&Gabbana | Razer collection will be available for purchase during the festive season in late Q4 2023.

For more information on the Dolce&Gabbana | Razer collection, please visit Razer.com.

Razer Meets Sustainability Target Ahead of Schedule, On Track for Industry-First Environmental Labelling

With RazerCon once again being a carbon neutral livestream, the company announced further commitments towards its 2030 net zero goals, along with a new range of initiatives to drive greater consumer awareness of environmental impact and responsibility. By the end of 2022, 100% of Razer’s global offices were powered by clean or renewable energy, 3 years ahead of the company’s stated commitment date of 2025. In parallel with this, Razer is proud to announce that it has reduced its own carbon emissions by more than 90% since 2019, through the pro-active management of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Razer is not stopping there and has highlighted further carbon reduction plans. Razer will work with its supply chain partners to achieve a 55% reduction in supply chain carbon intensity by 2030. This will be achieved with a series of comprehensive ‘cradle to gate’ interventions, encompassing the reduction of emissions by incorporating recycled materials in 100% of all product lines, optimized manufacturing processes, packaging, and transport, as well as encouraging and enabling greater recycling when a product reaches the end of its life.

Last year, Razer unveiled the brand’s first products to be validated by UL Solutions – the DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed and Razer Ornata V3 with up to 40% recycled materials. This year, Razer is working towards announcing what may be the world’s first Type III Ecolabel for consumer electronics products, allowing gamers to make a far more informed choice when buying a new product.

Similar to food nutrition labels, the new Type III label not only details the carbon footprint of each product, but also lists the water, mineral, and fossil resource usage. Razer believes that this information is critical in giving their community complete transparency on the environmental impact of its products. This type of stringent, independently verified, transparent labelling is not only a first within the gaming industry, but a first within the consumer electronics industry.

Razer is committed to genuine and effective initiatives that can be independently verified and certified. As such, Razer has joined the Science Based Targets initiative, a multinational group of companies willing to commit to, and achieve, the highest standards of environmental impact awareness and mitigation. Razer has also joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program, with the aim of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Climate Accord.

For more information on the Razer’s sustainability programs and #GoGreenWithRazer initiatives, please visit Razer.com/Go-Green.

For fans passionate about the Razer experience, both the RazerStore Los Angeles and RazerStore London will showcase select products launched at RazerCon 2023. Gamers can immerse themselves firsthand in these innovations from today until September 24, 2023.

MEDIA ASSETS

Please find the RazerCon 2023 press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand For Gamers. By Gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

With over 200 million users, Razer’s software platform includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine, California and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai and 19 offices worldwide.

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers. ™