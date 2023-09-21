Rutgers Law School Partners with Kaplan to Provide All Students with Free Prep Courses for the Bar Exam

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rutgers Law School will begin providing all of its graduating students with free comprehensive test prep for the bar exam through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. Rutgers Law students in the Class of 2024 will be the first to benefit from the partnership, which extends through the 2025-2026 academic year. Kaplan will also provide the school with curriculum support to benefit all students throughout their Rutgers journey.

Rutgers Law School Dean Johanna Bond, said, “Rutgers Law School students will benefit tremendously from our partnership with Kaplan. As our institutional partner, Kaplan joins the dedicated Rutgers faculty and staff in our efforts to support students throughout their law school experience and after they graduate and prepare for the bar exam.”

“Kaplan is excited to partner with Rutgers Law School to offer this game-changing opportunity for all graduating students. By becoming an All Access partner and investing in comprehensive integrated programming that culminates in free bar exam prep, Rutgers is demonstrating that it understands the importance of supporting their students from orientation through graduation,” said Kimberly Batrice Hytree, executive director of bar institutional programs, Kaplan. “The bar exam is a rigorous event in the experience of aspiring attorneys and we pledge to prepare Rutgers students with the necessary content and skill development from their first day at law school through the bar exam.”

As part of Kaplan’s All Access initiative, institutions of higher learning can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals—with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and Rutgers Law School is its newest All Access partner, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Talladega College, Stillman College, Fisk University, Hampton University, and Spelman College. Cleveland State University is also a partner and recently expanded the offering to its alumni.

About Rutgers Law School

Rutgers Law School—with locations in Camden and Newark, New Jersey—offers a world-class faculty; a curriculum of exceptional breadth and depth in theory, practice, and interdisciplinary studies; a geographic presence that spans one of the nation's 10 largest legal markets (New Jersey) while also offering immediate access to two of the five largest markets (New York City and Philadelphia); an alumni network with over 20,000 members; and a strong tradition of diversity and social impact. As the law school for a Big 10 top public university, Rutgers Law School is committed to the highest standards of teaching, scholarship, and service to its host communities, the state of New Jersey, and the nation.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

