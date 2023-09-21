o9 Solutions’ Digital Brain Platform Selected to Add AI to WS Audiology’s Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that WS Audiology has selected the o9 Digital Brain platform to enhance its supply chain planning capabilities and continue its digital transformation journey. WS Audiology is a global leader in the hearing aid industry, aiming to unlock human potential by making wonderful sound part of people’s lives. The company has 140 years of experience and is active in over 130 markets worldwide.

WS Audiology has embarked on a digital transformation journey with ambitious plans to optimize its demand planning and inventory visibility capabilities to more effectively navigate market complexity and uncertainty. The company selected the o9 Digital Brain platform because of its best-in-class demand forecasting capabilities and the o9 team’s expertise in the medical, retail, and consumer product space. The joint partnership will enable WS Audiology to deliver on its multi-brand and omnichannel ambitions more efficiently through automated forecasting and demand planning.

“Our ambition is to digitize our planning capabilities fully so that we can make better, data-driven decisions and ultimately serve our customers better,” said Roberto Di Fiore, Chief Operations Officer of WS Audiology. “Navigating today’s supply chain challenges requires the ability to use real-time information to make the most accurate decisions. By leveraging the o9 platform, we will be equipped to do so and work towards our goal of helping millions of people regain and benefit from the miracle of hearing with our products and solutions.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to help WS Audiology improve planning and decision-making across its supply chain. The o9 platform, combined with our expertise in end-to-end planning, will empower WS Audiology to make smarter and more strategic decisions in the evolving market landscape. We look forward to supporting WS Audiology’s digital transformation journey.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.