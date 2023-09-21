Inszone Insurance Broadens Missouri Footprint through DeLuca Agency LLC Acquisition

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, has announced the acquisition of DeLuca Insurance Agency LLC. This acquisition is a new chapter in Inszone Insurance's growth journey, cementing its reputation as a top-tier insurance provider in Missouri.

Rebecca DeLuca, the brain behind DeLuca Insurance Agency, embarked on her insurance career in August 2002, starting in a quaint agency in Garden City, MO. By January 2008, inspired by her accrued expertise and dedication to client service, she founded her own agency. Starting with a modest number of policies, Rebecca swiftly propelled her agency to success in the Belton community, gaining commendation for her outstanding client engagement.

Driven by a commitment to providing her clients with the best possible support and resources, Rebecca sought a partnership that would enable her to offer even greater value. Recognizing the advantages of joining forces with a reputable and expanding organization, she decided to merge with Inszone Insurance Services.

Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services, commented, “We are excited to integrate DeLuca Insurance Agency into the Inszone family. Rebecca’s focus on ensuring customer satisfaction aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with comprehensive and affordable insurance solutions.”

The merger between DeLuca Insurance Agency and Inszone Insurance Services represents a significant milestone in both companies' growth strategies. By combining their strengths, resources, and commitment to outstanding customer service, both agencies will be even better equipped to meet the evolving needs of clients in the Belton area.

Existing DeLuca Insurance Agency customers can expect to receive the same exceptional level of service they have come to know, now out of the Lee’s Summit, MO Inszone Insurance office.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 39 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.