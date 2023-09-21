Global Healthy Living Foundation Puts Focus on Health Care for Generations of Hispanics During Heritage Month

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) announced a robust initiative this Hispanic Heritage Month that aligns with its steadfast commitment to health care equity and community engagement. The program aims to enhance the health care across generations of Hispanic communities by focusing on health care barriers, equity, health disparities, and both social and mental health implications.

Recognizing the distinct experiences, cultural connections, and language proficiencies, GHLF’s series of culturally sensitive events and resources will be available in both English and Spanish.

Social Determinants of Health: A Key Focus

During Hispanic Heritage Month, GHLF will explore social determinants of health, which are the real-life factors influencing one’s access to health care. Through evidence-based research and data, GHLF seeks to empower those who may find health care and insurance complex or unreachable.

"Hispanic Heritage Month is more than just a time for celebration; it's an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and action," said Daniel Hernandez, MD, Director of Medical Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, at GHLF.

"We have an opportunity to talk with people through our Spanish- and English-language websites, and we are determined to keep this vital conversation going and collaboratively create positive changes."

Free Virtual Health Series: Multilingual and Culturally Sensitive

As part of the celebration, GHLF is organizing a comprehensive series of virtual events focusing on health education tailored for the Hispanic community. Topics will range from nutrition and mental health to preventive care and managing chronic conditions. All content will be available in both English and Spanish, ensuring inclusivity.

A core component of GHLF’s initiative is to equip the Hispanic patient community with essential insurance information, particularly for undocumented individuals in the United States, along with health, wellness, and reliable vaccine resources.

This initiative is made possible by generous grants from GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb), highlighting a shared dedication to health care equity and community welfare.

For more information, or to register for the free events, visit ghlf.org/hispanicheritagemonth.

About Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses (such as arthritis, osteoporosis, migraine, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and cardiovascular disease) by advocating for improved access to health care at the community, state, and federal levels, and amplifying education and awareness efforts within its social media framework. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the international digital community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research in English and Spanish through our ArthritisPower® (ArthritisPower.org) Research Registry. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GHLF started a Patient Support Program, informed by a patient council made up of people living with a wide range of chronic illnesses, that now serves more than 46,000 subscribers. Via CreakyJoints, GHLF also hosts PainSpot (PainSpot.org), a digital risk-assessment tool for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, eRheum (eRheum.org), for telehealth and virtual-care support, and a constantly refreshed library of podcasts via the GHLF Podcast Network. Visit ghlf.org for more information.

