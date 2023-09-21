Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. and Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Enter into a Definitive Merger Agreement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare and neurological diseases with limited treatment options, and Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (“AMT”), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement (the Merger Agreement) pursuant to which AMT will merge with Cyclo Therapeutics in an all-stock transaction (the Merger). Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company will operate under the name “Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.” and will continue trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CYTH”. The combined company will focus on advancing Cyclo Therapeutics’ pivotal Phase 3 global study (TransportNPC™) evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1). The transaction is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are extremely pleased to enter into this merger agreement with Applied Molecular Transport,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics. “Our Board and leadership team believe this will be a transformational transaction that will be beneficial to all of our stakeholders in the near and long term. Importantly, this transaction bolsters our cash position to complete our Phase 3 study and support operations through the regulatory submission process, assuming a successful outcome in our pivotal study. We remain dedicated to bringing our NPC global pivotal program, which is on track to complete enrollment by the end of 2023, across the finish line towards approval. We will be working in earnest to close this exciting and strategic transaction.”

Shawn Cross, CEO of AMT added, “Following an extensive and thorough strategic review process, we view this merger with Cyclo Therapeutics as the best path forward for AMT shareholders given the promise and potential of its late-stage program in NPC1. We are encouraged by the progress shown in this important program and Cyclo Therapeutics’ long-standing support of NPC1 patients and their families in its compassionate use program. Cyclo Therapeutics has continued to demonstrate its commitment to developing life-changing medicines and execution across clinical and regulatory fronts. Our board and management believe the company is well positioned to unlock significant value and successfully advance Trappsol® Cyclo™ through the on-going pivotal trial and ultimately to approval with the goal of providing a safe, convenient and effective alternative for people who are living with a debilitating disease.”

About the Proposed Transaction

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, AMT stockholders will receive approximately 0.174 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in exchange for each of their shares in AMT (subject to adjustment based on AMT’s net cash at closing). Cyclo Therapeutics expects to issue approximately 7.624 million shares of Cyclo Therapeutics’ common stock to AMT shareholders, equating to approximately 25% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The combined company will be led by the existing Cyclo Therapeutics management team and will be headquartered in Gainesville, FL. Subsequent to the closing of the transaction, Shawn Cross, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of AMT will be appointed to the Cyclo Therapeutics Board of Directors.

The Merger has been approved by the board of directors of each company and is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary conditions, including the requisite approval by Cyclo Therapeutics’ and AMT’s stockholders and the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Cyclo Therapeutics common stock to be issued in connection with the transaction. As the transaction proceeds, the parties will publicly disclose required information either through press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as appropriate.

MTS Health Partners, L.P. is acting as financial advisor to AMT in connection with the transaction. Fox Rothschild LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cyclo Therapeutics and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to AMT.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare and neurological diseases with limited treatment options. The Company’s investigational Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in early Alzheimer’s disease (NCT05607615) based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for Alzheimer’s disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a biopharmaceutical company that has a proprietary technology platform that enables the design of novel biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral dosage forms.

AMT has completed four Phase 2 clinical trials for its most advanced product candidate, AMT-101.

For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

