Rubicon and City of Phoenix Announce Smart City Partnership to Drive Cost Savings, Efficiency, and Innovation in Public Works Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has entered into a five-year smart city partnership with the City of Phoenix, Arizona (the “City”) to digitize and improve efficiencies across the City’s solid waste collection operation.

The agreement will put Rubicon’s smart city software at the heart of Phoenix’s Public Works Department, providing waste and recycling collection to more than 418,000 locations weekly. Rubicon will help the City digitize its solid waste collection operation, transitioning from largely manual and paper-based processes to using tablets running Rubicon’s software in Phoenix’s solid waste and recycling fleet of more than 300 vehicles. The City will use Rubicon’s technology to streamline collection services, and reduce missed pickups and unnecessary go-backs. With digital routes, the City will be able to closely monitor route performance, identify areas where waste and recycling services can be improved, and make data-driven decisions to enhance route efficiency and better serve the Phoenix community.

“ We are excited to move our solid waste collection operations to Rubicon’s digital, cloud-based system,” said Felipe Moreno, Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Phoenix, Arizona. “ Rubicon’s smart city technology will empower us to efficiently manage our entire fleet of collection vehicles, optimize routes, and enhance our waste and recycling services. By harnessing the power of data-driven decisions enabled by Rubicon, Phoenix is dedicated to delivering customer-focused solutions for our community.”

RUBICONSmartCity™ is the smartest way for cities, counties, and other municipalities to manage heavy-duty fleets. It is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps local governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. It helps government-owned fleets improve neighborhood streetscapes by monitoring vehicle health, improving driver behavior, and ensuring that materials are collected efficiently. The results: fewer vehicle accidents, less road wear, and safer communities.

The addition of Phoenix to the RUBICONSmartCity platform follows a string of new city customer announcements for Rubicon, including the cities of Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Denver, as well as almost a dozen mid-sized cities that were added to the Company’s municipal customer list in the first quarter of 2023. More than 100 cities across the United States have deployed Rubicon’s technology to improve core municipal operations, including eight of the top 20 U.S. cities by population.

“ We are proud to partner with the City of Phoenix to bring our innovative smart city technology to solid waste operations in America’s fifth largest city,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “ Solid waste collection is one of the most critical services for cities, and our cutting-edge technology helps them deliver this service more efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to supporting cities like Phoenix as they embrace technological advancements to build smarter and more sustainable communities.”

For more information on Rubicon’s smart waste and recycling, street sweeping, and snow plowing capabilities, visit the governments page on the Company’s website.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide.

