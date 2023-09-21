CAZ Investments Selects Palantir for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP)

HOUSTON & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), a Houston-based investment manager, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) ("Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced a 5-year partnership for Palantir to provide its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in support of CAZ’s growth and innovation.

Palantir will provide CAZ with AI-powered solutions to accelerate partner onboarding and augment investment managers’ work with generative AI. The use of Palantir’s software aims to help CAZ automatically scale operations and meet growing demand.

AIP will offer CAZ executives a next-best action system to identify and recommend opportunities or content to improve retention and service to its partners, among other use cases, allowing it to provide differentiated investment services to its partners as it embarks on a crucial expansion period.

“The last few years have marked unprecedented growth for CAZ and a dramatic increase in demand for access to our curated opportunities,” said Christopher Zook, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. “We are excited to partner with the talented team at Palantir to ensure that we are able to scale our business for exponential growth, harnessing the power of AI to transform our processes.”

“CAZ is embarking on a remarkably ambitious AI transformation that will put exceptional demands on AIP. These are the partners we are looking for,” said Daniel Wheller, Head of Financial Services at Palantir. “We are proud to deploy Palantir AIP at CAZ, bolstering AI transformation.”

Palantir’s technology is currently deployed to solve some of the world’s most complex challenges in the government, defense, and financial sectors, including banking, asset management, anti-money laundering, and cryptocurrency.

CAZ Investments' proprietary research process and global network identifies thematic investment opportunities across public and private markets. The CAZ team reviews ~1,500 private investments in a typical year, but usually invests in approximately 10-12. Among CAZ Investments' guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm is the first investor in every opportunity it presents to its network. This means that individual investors and investment advisors alike can participate knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with their success, or that of their client’s.

About CAZ

CAZ is a Houston-based asset management firm with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its proprietary investment and its global network of investors. CAZ has a 22-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, professional sports, and General Partner (“GP”) minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes. www.cazinvestments.com

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com/offerings/energy/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; the reliability of our platforms; the timing of the development and release of, and updates to, our products; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.