Kuna Foodservice Joins Forces with Pepper to Elevate Digital Ordering Experience

ST. LOUIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kuna Foodservice, a leading food distributor in the Midwest, today announced a transformative partnership with Pepper, the premier e-commerce platform for food distributors. The alliance is designed to enhance the digital ordering experience for Kuna Foodservice's customers while streamlining operational efficiencies.

As a company that has been an industry mainstay since 1918, Kuna Foodservice is committed to innovation and superior service. By integrating Pepper's state-of-the-art technology, Kuna aims to significantly enrich the digital experience for its diverse clientele, including restaurants, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

"Teaming up with Pepper will bring remarkable advantages for both our business and our clients," said Dan Bippen, CEO of Kuna Foodservice. "Pepper's comprehensive e-commerce solutions will refine our operational flow, elevate the user interface, and most importantly, deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Kuna Foodservice has always been dedicated to fulfilling the specific needs of its clients through a wide range of food products and services. Pepper’s cutting-edge online ordering and payment platform will empower Kuna Foodservice to realize extraordinary business gains, including optimized sales, heightened customer loyalty, improved sales rep productivity, and an efficient order-to-cash cycle.

Pepper's robust capabilities in ERP integration across various food industry niches and their focus on an exceptional customer experience make them the ideal partner for Kuna Foodservice. Their platform enables a smooth ordering process, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and solidifying long-term business relationships.

"We're extremely excited to partner with Kuna Foodservice, a company with an enduring legacy of excellence in the food distribution industry," stated John Minch, Creator of Opportunities. "Our collaboration aims to augment their digital capabilities, maximize client satisfaction, and contribute to Kuna Foodservice's continued growth."

Customers of Kuna Foodservice can anticipate a revamped digital ordering experience with the launch of the new Pepper-powered solution. The user-friendly interface will offer an intuitive way to peruse product catalogs, place orders, and interact seamlessly with dedicated sales reps. Through Pepper’s advanced technology, Kuna Foodservice seeks to cement its standing as a pacesetter in the food distribution landscape.

About Kuna Foodservice

Kuna Foodservice has been a cornerstone in the Midwest food distribution industry since 1918. With a commitment to unparalleled quality and impeccable service, Kuna provides an expansive range of premium products to vendors and retailers throughout the Midwest. The company boasts cutting-edge warehouse facilities and an expansive delivery network to ensure prompt service to its clientele.

About Pepper

Pepper is the go-to e-commerce solution for food distributors, designed to offer a frictionless and interactive digital experience for users. Serving clients across North America and the Caribbean, Pepper is behind thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores, facilitating growth and enhancing customer satisfaction. To learn more about Pepper, visit www.usepepper.com.