Winona Introduces A Breakthrough Corporate Wellness Program Supporting Menopausal Women in the Workplace

Menopause Care for the Women in Your Workforce. Winona can help you build a healthier, happier, and more productive workplace for the women shaping your organization. Because women deserve care in every stage of life. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winona, a trailblazing menopause telehealth company, is proud to unveil its latest initiative, Winona Corporate Wellness. This innovative corporate wellness program is designed to assist businesses in fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for menopausal women within their organizations.

Recognizing the importance of addressing menopause-related challenges in the workplace, Winona has created a comprehensive program that empowers women and enhances their well-being during this transformative phase of life. "Winona Corporate Wellness" offers tailored resources, expert guidance, and a platform for open conversations, allowing companies to champion women's health and productivity.

The Winona Corporate Wellness program includes:

Educational Workshops: Expert-led seminars and workshops that educate employees and management about menopause, breaking down misconceptions and fostering understanding.

Personalized Support: Menopause telehealth services are accessible to employees, offering virtual consultations with experienced healthcare professionals specializing in menopause care.

Resourceful Materials: Access to evidence-based information, guides, and resources that help women navigate the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of menopause.

Inclusive Culture: Strategies to create an inclusive workplace culture that accommodates the unique needs of menopausal women and promotes overall well-being.

Peer Support Networks: A platform for women to connect, share experiences, and provide mutual support in managing menopause professionally.

Winona's Head of PR, Angela Stubbs, expressed her excitement about the expansion, saying, "Empowering women through education and support during the menopause transition is not just our mission; it's our obligation. When we share knowledge and resources, we empower women to reclaim their health, happiness, and vitality.”

"Winona Corporate Wellness” is not only a commitment to the well-being of women but also a strategic investment in a diverse and thriving workforce. By providing companies with the tools and resources they need to support their menopausal employees, Winona aims to drive positive change across workplaces and industries.

For more information about Winona’s Corporate Wellness Program and how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://bywinona.com/employers.

About Winona: Winona is a leading menopause-focused telehealth company dedicated to providing women with comprehensive support during the menopausal transition. Through its user-friendly platform, Winona offers virtual consultations, personalized treatment plans, and a supportive community of peers to empower women to navigate menopause with confidence and vitality.