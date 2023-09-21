Skechers Artist-in-Residence Doja Cat Launches Signature Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar and style icon Doja Cat further ignites her role as Skechers Artist-in-Residence with the debut of her first footwear collaboration—Skechers x Doja Cat. Launching exclusively for a limited time at 9 AM PT/Noon ET today on StockX, the Doja’Lite is an all-new style that fuses Doja’s modern fashion vision with the classic Skechers D’Lites heritage sneaker from the early 2000s that defined a footwear generation. Doja Cat drove the product design process and dreamed up the avant-garde campaign creative—a play on sound and texture from pure white to destructive dark tones.

“It feels really cool to be able to create my own shoe with Skechers. To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day—Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera—I feel like I am a part of history,” said Doja Cat, who begins her Scarlet tour on October 31.

The StockX drop will include limited quantities of both the black and white pairs in women’s sizing, which will be available while supplies last. StockX’s physical stores will feature displays designed to celebrate the partnership and build excitement around the highly-anticipated September 22 release of Doja Cat’s new album, Scarlet.

"As the marketplace for current culture, StockX is committed to providing access to of-the-moment products, artists, and trends," said Deena Bahri, CMO at StockX. “Today’s consumer continues to lean into the nostalgia trend and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Skechers—a brand with a rich history of conversation-driving collaborations—to help release a product that not only draws inspiration from the recently revived Y2K aesthetic, but also pulls at the heartstrings of those of us who grew up wearing the Skechers D'Lites® of the early aughts.”

“Doja Cat is a fashion icon and the perfect visionary to reimagine one of our most iconic Skechers styles in a way that is both unique and forward-thinking,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Doja Cat generates headlines and buzz through everything she does, so the excitement surrounding the Doja’Lite styles presents an opportunity to introduce a remix of Skechers heritage sneaker designs to audiences globally.”

Doja’Lite sneakers blend aspects of the heritage Skechers D’Lites upper on a rugged modern bottom with quality materials and colors selected by Doja Cat. Styles in the capsule offer unique details like translucent pearlized or marbleized metallic lugged outsoles, premium leathers including snake-embossed patent or genuine suede.

Following the exclusive StockX drop today, more colorways across three distinct styles will arrive for the global product and campaign release on September 28 including a patent black, off-white and lavender, an all-white, and olive green. The full Skechers x Doja Cat collection will be available at skechers.com/doja-cat and in select Skechers retail stores, plus specialty stores worldwide.

About Doja Cat

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of “MOOO!” which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim. Doja Cat released her sophomore GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim; the album has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide. It features “Streets,” the viral sensation that soundtracked the ‘Silhouette Challenge,’ one of the biggest TikTok trends to date, and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record “Say So” which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum and catapulted Doja Cat into global superstardom.

With over 20 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja Cat’s creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again; she has delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages and music festivals throughout the world. Doja Cat’s GRAMMY award-winning album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper. GRAMMY award-winning “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her, is certified 5x platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.2 billion streams worldwide. That fall, Doja Cat became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Last year, “Woman” went to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts which ascended her to become the first woman to have four #1 hits from one album, other hits including “You Right” with The Weeknd and “Need to Know.” She went on to land at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time.

Amongst others, Doja Cat has won 5 AMAs, 5 Billboard Music Awards, 5 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 GRAMMY Award and 1 NAACP Image Award along with garnering a total of 16 GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, Doja Cat has been nominated for 20 Billboard Music Awards, 17 MTV VMAs, 9 AMAs, 9 BET Awards, 8 MTV EMAs, 5 BMI Awards and dozens more. Doja Cat was named one of TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2023 where she was featured on the April 2023 cover issue and performed at the TIME100 Gala in New York City. Most recently, Doja Cat performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and won a VMA Award for Art Direction for her track, “Attention.” In August 2023, Doja Cat released her official single and music video, “Paint The Town Red” from her upcoming album Scarlet, which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the Global 200 Chart. Currently, “Paint The Town Red” still remains #1 on the Global 200 Chart.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), a Fortune 500® company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,700 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs around 1,500 people across offices and authentication centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

