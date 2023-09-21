Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC Announces Investment in Orlando-Based Poulos & Bennett, LLC

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC has formed a strategic partnership with Poulos & Bennett, LLC as part of its strategy to expand its industry-leading civil engineering practice across the United States.

Established in 2009, Poulos & Bennett is a land planning, civil engineering, and development services firm with more than 65 employees in Orlando and Jacksonville, providing services for residential, commercial, healthcare, municipal, and higher education developments. Poulos & Bennett also provides power/energy, water resources, roadway, and utility services. The partnership is the first outside of Texas for Pape-Dawson.

“We are pleased to have Poulos & Bennett partner with Pape-Dawson,” said Pape-Dawson President, Gene Dawson. “In addition to the firm’s commitment to service and technical expertise, Poulos & Bennett’s focus on maintaining a strong company culture was an important factor in our decision to pursue a partnership.”

“Partnering with Pape-Dawson will provide new professional opportunities for our team members and an expanded pool of resources for our clients,” said Jamie Poulos, Partner at Poulos & Bennett. “We’re excited to be part of a growing organization that has built a solid reputation of integrity and places a high value on its people,” stated Lance Bennett, Partner at Poulos & Bennett.

About Pape-Dawson

Founded in 1965, Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. With more than 1,100 professionals, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services, including civil engineering, environmental, and surveying services for development and critical infrastructure projects. The firm’s network of engineers, surveyors, technicians, landscape architects, environmental specialists, biologists, planners, and construction management professionals produce projects that impact both the quality of life and economic opportunities in the communities they serve. To learn more, visit www.pape-dawson.com.

Pape-Dawson announced a strategic partnership with Palm Beach Capital earlier this year. For more information on partnering with Pape-Dawson, contact Brian Kirkpatrick, Director of Corporate Development (561) 644-4517 or bkirkpatrick@pape-dawson.com.