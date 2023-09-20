Berry Global Partners with ACCIONA Energía to Power its Mexico Operations with 100% Renewable Electricity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) today announced a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with multinational renewable energy leader ACCIONA Energía to power all four of its facilities in Mexico with wind and solar power. Procuring nearly 100,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of cost-effective, renewable energy annually, this agreement is projected to avoid around 40,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or CO2e, annually – equivalent to taking over 15,000 cars off the road. This not only helps Berry meet its climate goals, it also helps Berry’s customers advance their ambitious sustainability goals by providing lower-carbon solutions.

“We are firmly committed to expanding the number of renewable energy projects across our business each year to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate progress toward a net-zero future,” said Rodgers Greenawalt, Executive Vice President of Operations at Berry Global. “In addition to being the lowest-cost option, this agreement inherently reduces our operational impacts and our customers’ supply-chain emissions while minimizing the cost and price fluctuation associated with fossil fuels.”

Utilizing a breakdown of around 70% wind and 30% solar, Berry’s San Luis Potosi, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Atlacomulco, and Tlanepantla sites across Mexico will consume 100% renewable energy thanks to this deal. San Luis Potosi is the largest site powered through the agreement, accounting for roughly two-thirds of Berry’s total energy consumption in the country.

“The PPA with Berry is a further demonstration of ACCIONA Energia’s commitment to support decarbonization at an industrial level and the transition towards a sustainable, competitive and efficient energy system,” said Javier Montes, Director Commercial at ACCIONA Energía.

This new agreement adds to Berry’s existing Latin American renewable energy portfolio for a total estimated renewable energy consumption of over 120,000 MWh. Such investments allow the company to aggressively increase its renewable energy usage year over year, advancing Berry’s Science Based Targets initiative-validated climate goals to reduce absolute Scope 1+2 (operational) emissions by 25% and Scope 3 (supply chain) emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2019.

