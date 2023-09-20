Airbyte Partners with MotherDuck to Facilitate Movement of Data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced a partnership with MotherDuck that makes it easy to deploy and replicate data from any source to open source DuckDB or the MotherDuck cloud service.

Airbyte Open Source now supports a data connector for DuckDB – the open-source, embedded, in-process, relational, online analytical processing (OLAP) database – as well as the MotherDuck cloud service. Plus, Airbyte Cloud now supports a data connector for MotherDuck.

DuckDB has seen explosive growth in popularity due to its high performance query execution, versatility and universal compatibility, that includes operation in the browser. MotherDuck’s platform enables organizations to easily adjust scale as their data analysis needs evolve with combined hybrid local and cloud-based analysis.

“With our data movement technology, we are transforming the industry and helping users realize data-driven outcomes at a much faster pace,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. ”Airbyte can consolidate data from different sources to DuckDB, while our open-source model makes it possible to integrate virtually any data source.”

“The integration of Airbyte with DuckDB means new levels of productivity with a simple deployment model whether using DuckDB or the MotherDuck cloud service,” said Ryan Boyd, co-founder, MotherDuck. “Together, we’re providing users with new power with open-source technologies that give them access to the data they need, which can extend to emerging artificial intelligence technologies.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.