KBRA Releases Rating Report for Chicago Park District General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 19, 2023, KBRA assigned long-term ratings of AA with Positive Outlooks to the Chicago Park District's General Obligation Limited Tax Park Bonds Series 2023B; General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2023C; General Obligation Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2023D (Personal Property Replacement Tax Alternate Revenue Source); and General Obligation Unlimited Tax Bonds, Series 2023F (Harbor Facilities Revenues Alternate Revenue Source).

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA, with a Positive Outlook, on the District’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

