Versatile and Procore Collaborate to Revolutionize Construction Data Management

Versatile automatically tracks the most important data points on your job site. Now you can seamlessly update your Procore Daily Logs with the click of a button. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versatile, a frontrunner in construction site data collection and automation, proudly announces its integration with Procore Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software. The integration marks a significant milestone in the construction industry, simplifying the process of updating daily construction logs with accurate site progress data.

Construction teams have long grappled with the time-intensive task of manually recording daily installations. Through the integration of Versatile's cutting-edge technology and Procore's robust platform, this process has been streamlined, leading to greater automation and accuracy in data management.

Key Features of the Versatile and Procore Integration:

Automated Tracking: By utilizing a revolutionary multi-sensor under-the-hook lifting accessory, Versatile captures real-time installation data as elements are placed. Employing artificial intelligence and machine learning, this information is translated into actionable insights, empowering users to make informed decisions swiftly.

Effortless Data Transfer: Once synced with Procore, Versatile facilitates a streamlined one-click transfer of daily piece counts and comprehensive crane usage reports with detailed breakdowns of subcontractor hours. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, helping reduce the likelihood of errors.

"We are thrilled to introduce a solution that fundamentally transforms construction data management," stated Meirav Oren, CEO of Versatile. "Through the integration of Versatile into Procore, we hope to liberate construction professionals from the burden of manual data entry, allowing them to focus on their core expertise with confidence in the accuracy and efficiency of their data."

This collaboration between Versatile and Procore sets a new benchmark for construction data management, empowering industry professionals to expedite data-driven decision-making processes.

Visit Versatile on the Procore Marketplace here.

About Versatile

Versatile is a trailblazing leader in construction site data collection and automation, dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry through innovation and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to enhancing efficiency and accuracy, Versatile empowers construction professionals to make data-backed decisions with confidence. Visit: www.versatile.ai, follow us on Twitter @versatileai and LinkedIn, or email us at letstalk@versatile.ai.