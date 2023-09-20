Best's Review’s Most Popular Recent Stories: Top Global Brokers, Property/Casualty Insurers and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the last 90 days, Best’s Review readers have been most interested in the following stories:
- “Top 20 Global Brokers – 2023 Edition” ranks global brokers by 2022 total revenue and describes industry developments and company activity.
- “Market Conditions Drive Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Premium Growth” examines the recent 13.8% growth of direct premiums written generated by managing general agents.
- “Top 200 US Property/Casualty Writers – 2023 Edition” indicates that the industry’s 2022 net premiums written increased 8.6%.
- “Standing the Test of Time - 2023 Edition” recognizes property/casualty and life/health insurers that have maintained a Best’s Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for more than 50 and 75 years.
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
