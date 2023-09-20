Thoughtworks Recognized in Australia’s Good Design Awards for Reece’s Innovative 3D Bathroom Planner Tool

Reece partnered with Thoughtworks for their integrated tech, design and digital innovation experience, to develop a modern 3D bathroom planner tool that lets customers pick products, see the end results, and have more confidence when making decisions.

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, has received a prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in Australia under the Digital Design category for Imagin3D™ - Reece’s 3D Bathroom Planner Tool, alongside project partners Trout Creative Thinking, Reece and Resolve Insight.

Thoughtworks was engaged by Reece, Australia’s leading supplier of bathroom, plumbing, HVAC and other construction solutions, to design, develop and launch Imagin3D™. The online bathroom planning tool allows Reece’s customers to visualize their bathroom designs and renovations in real-time, while helping them feel more confident about their design choices and purchasing decisions. It also allows Reece customers to communicate better with their trade workers and ensure the product selection is more seamless.

In recognition of Imagin3D™’s outstanding design and innovation, the Good Design Awards Jury commented: “ Imagin3D is fun and intuitive to use. It's clear that a lot of thought has gone into packaging a vast array of products into a logical set of menus and categories — well done. We think that a gallery of some existing bathrooms to pick and adapt may be a useful addition.”

Thoughtworks’ design-led approach, industry best practices and use of the latest innovations in web-based 3D technology has enabled Reece to elevate its digital customer journey and offer customers a unique experience that makes bathroom renovations easier with the launch of Imagin3D™ in the market.

“ Innovation is at the core of everything that we do at Reece. By leaning on the expertise and capabilities of Thoughtworks, the team enabled us to provide an innovative – and now award-winning - solution to our customers in the bathroom design and renovation space,” said Hayley Griffiths, Digital Experience Lead at Reece. “ We’re all proud of the team’s efforts and grateful for the Good Design Awards jury for recognizing Imagin3D™ as a transformative product in the market.”

“ We are honored to have our collaboration with Reece recognized by one of the most celebrated international awards for design and innovation,” said Nic Smythe, Director of Customer Experience, Product and Design at Thoughtworks. “ As competition continues to intensify in the Australian e-commerce market, it’s now more important than ever to provide customers with meaningful and unique digital experiences that solve their problems. We believe Imagin3D™ presents an enormous opportunity for the market, it provides Reece with an amazing new platform for growth, and we’re proud to have been part of this journey with them.”

The Australian Good Design Awards is the country’s oldest and most prestigious international awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958. The 2023 Awards celebrated 65 Years of Good Design since the founding organisation behind the awards – the Industrial Design Council of Australia (IDCA) was first established.

About Reece Group

Reece Group is a leading Australian distributor of plumbing, bathroom, waterworks and HVAC-R products to both commercial and residential customers. The Reece business began in 1919 when Harold Joseph Reece started selling hardware products out of the back of his truck. Today, Reece is a major public company with close to 850 branches and showrooms across Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Through its premium showrooms, Reece consultants bring expertise and experience to all projects, helping its customers access the right information and tools to create a bathroom better than imagined.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.