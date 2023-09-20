Five Wishes® and MyDirectives® Are Enhancing the Future of Digital Advance Care Planning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five Wishes and ADVault, Inc. have announced their collaboration to embed the Five Wishes advance care planning (ACP) documents and resources into the revolutionary MyDirectives Solutions™ platform. This will pioneer a new standard in ACP and cloud storage, allowing healthcare stakeholders to seamlessly engage with Five Wishes documents, guides, and resources.

This partnership will enable clinicians to elevate patient-centered care by combining the convenience of Five Wishes with the innovative MyDirectives for Clinicians™ digital ACP tools and offer digital access to trained facilitators in a unified platform.

“Over the past two decades, Five Wishes has helped millions of people gain peace of mind and make important healthcare decisions in a way that is understandable and meaningful to them,” said Joanne Eason, President of Five Wishes. “Combined with ADVault’s world-class MyDirectives Solutions, the embedding of Five Wishes will allow for a patient-centered approach to advance care planning integrated into the workflows and digital solutions for healthcare professionals. Ultimately, it will ensure the voices of patients, families, and caregivers are appropriately reflected and easily retrieved.”

Scott Brown, President and CEO, ADVault, Inc., echoed this vision, stating, “We’ve admired and respected Five Wishes since MyDirectives’ formation in 2007, and we’re truly excited by the opportunity to combine Five Wishes’ documents, programs, and services with ADVault’s industry leading technology. This partnership epitomizes our shared mission to enhance Five Wishes through pioneering tech solutions and bring all stakeholders in healthcare the advance care planning solutions they deserve.”

Medicare Advantage plans who work with ADVault will now be able to harness the power of MyDirectives Reports & Analytics™ to spotlight their ACP program’s success to CMS, emphasizing education, documentation, and ACP completion rates among members using the Five Wishes module.

Soon, members, patients, and residents will also be able to engage in the Five Wishes advance care planning process at MyDirectives.com, choose their preferred method of documenting care goals – traditional paper, fillable PDF, or a dynamic digital application – and update their Five Wishes documents as medical conditions or preferences evolve. Five Wishes documents created or uploaded using MyDirectives will be stored in the ADVault Exchange™, the industry’s only HITRUST r2-certified, seamlessly interoperable, cloud-based storage solution, so they can be located and retrieved by medical professionals anytime, anywhere, across the continuum of care.

Having been an ACP leader for over a quarter of a century, Five Wishes has made the Five Wishes document available in 32 languages to an estimated 42 million individuals through 50,000 organizations and grown into a comprehensive program with robust tools for healthcare providers, businesses, communities, as well as individuals and families. Yet, a prevalent gap persisted. Medical teams, often in emergent care situations, lacked visibility into the completion and content of these paper-based documents. Surveys indicate a mere five percent of patients have a readily available ACP document for their admitting medical team. ADVault and Five Wishes aim to eliminate such barriers by integrating Five Wishes with the MyDirectives Solutions. The outcome? Enhanced transparency for healthcare payers and providers, as well as peace of mind for members, patients, residents, and their loved ones that their voice can be heard when they might not be able to speak for themselves.

This combination of two ACP industry titans promises a profound enhancement to provide patient-centric care. By providing an unrivaled, simple to learn, user-friendly, comprehensive, digital ACP solution, they set an ambitious new standard for accessible advance care planning across the healthcare continuum.

Want to discover how this integration can redefine your patient and member healthcare experience? Connect with Five Wishes or MyDirectives Solutions today.

About ADVault, Inc.

MyDirectives Solutions powered by ADVault, Inc. is the future of advance care planning (ACP) for healthcare providers, payers, and consumers. It’s truly simple to use MyDirectives and link to the ADVault Exchange™. We offer the best tools to create, upload, store, find, download, or share ACP documents and portable medical order forms, whenever, and wherever needed. Our end-to-end, cloud-based, SaaS solutions support compliance with Medicare mandates to do more ACP and to deliver more value-based care. Join the movement to digital advance care planning at http://www.advaultinc.com/ and www.mydirectives.com.

About Five Wishes

Five Wishes is an advance care planning program that allows people to make healthcare decisions before they are seriously ill. It is comprised of customizable solutions for healthcare providers that include training, consulting, evaluation, facilitation and documentation based on the renowned Five Wishes advance directive, a 12-page legal document that goes beyond legal and medical decisions to address what matters most: comfort, care, personal relationships, and spirituality. Five Wishes is a program of the national nonprofit, Aging with Dignity, which has been leading the discussion on advance care planning for more than 25 years. To learn more, visit http://www.fivewishes.org/