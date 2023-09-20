Pivotree and Stibo Systems Share Expert Advice on How Businesses Can Use Master Data Management (MDM) to Harness ESG Data

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its mission to empower businesses to harness their full data capabilities, Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced that it will take part in a webinar titled: Maximize Impact, Minimize Footprint: Harness Sustainability Data with Master Data Management to share insights and expertise with business leaders looking to transform their sustainability practices.

Hosted by Stibo Systems, experts in Master Data Management, the webinar will include MDM experts, including: Simon Tuson, Product Manager, Innovation in MDM, Stibo Systems and Richard Mackay, Solution Architect, Pivotree.

“More than ever before, being able to evidence your ESG performance is just as crucial as actually meeting the benchmarks,” said Paul van Lennep, Head of ESG at Stibo Systems. “With a foundation of trusted sustainability data, you’ll be well-positioned to mitigate risks, make a real impact, and put yourself at the forefront of the competitive landscape.”

“Business leaders will have the opportunity to learn the many ways that MDM empowers businesses to overcome the challenges of fragmented data systems,” says Derek Corrick, General Manager of Data Management at Pivotree. “With our expertise and experience we’ll guide business leaders through the intricacies of integrating sustainability data in order to align environmental responsibility with business success.”

Register here to attend the session and learn how MDM can help businesses optimize sustainability practices.

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 11:00am ET, 8:00am PT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree’s portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.

About Stibo

Stibo Systems is the global leader in multi domain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions. Industry leaders rely on Stibo Systems to provide cross-channel consistency by linking product and customer data, suppliers and other organizational assets. This enables businesses to make more effective decisions, improve sales and build shareholder value. During the last 30 years, Stibo Systems has helped hundreds of companies to develop a trusted source of operational information. A privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, which was originally founded in 1794.