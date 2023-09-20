Grossman Marketing Group Acquires Florida Gulf Coast Company, Links Marketing Group

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grossman Marketing Group, a nationally recognized, fourth-generation promotional products, printing, graphic design, e-commerce, and distribution company, announced the acquisition of Sarasota, Florida-based Links Marketing Group.

Founded in 1996 by Kent Kleist, Links Marketing Group has served a diverse portfolio of clients that includes multiple national charities along with PGA, LPGA, and Senior PGA Tour events, insurance companies, prominent retail brands, and more. With this acquisition, Grossman Marketing Group will be expanding their internal service offerings along with their geographic footprint as they now offer expanded services to clientele in the Southeast.

“At this point in my career, I’m ready to transition into retirement, but also want to put my clients in the hands of successful experts,” said Kent Kleist, Founder of Links Marketing Group. “I have known the team at Grossman Marketing Group for years and through their constant dedication and relationship-building skills, I feel confident in passing the torch to this strong organization, knowing they’ll provide my tenured clients with top-notch services.”

The acquisition of Links Marketing Group means far more than yet another business venture. It’s about celebrating the legacy of Kent Kleist and his decades of services to such notable organizations.

“We are honored to carry forward the trust and reputation he has built, and we are excited to continue delivering exceptional marketing solutions to our expanded client base in the growing Florida market,” said Ben Grossman, Co-President of Grossman Marketing Group. “Over the coming weeks, we will work diligently to ensure a smooth transition for the Links client base. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise and resources to take our company to new heights.”

Grossman Marketing Group’s clients include the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Mass General Brigham, athenahealth, Novocure, Columbia University, Harvard University, Tufts University, Hewlett-Packard, John Hancock, L.L. Bean, Zipcar, CVS, and the International Academy of Arts and Sciences (Emmy Awards), among many others.

About Grossman Marketing Group

Grossman Marketing Group, a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business, is a full-service provider of marketing materials and solutions to customers in fields as varied as financial services, law, biotechnology, education, and the arts. Since 1910, they have partnered with their clients to ensure that their multi-channel marketing and communications campaigns are well-developed and flawlessly executed. For more information, please visit www.grossmanmarketing.com.