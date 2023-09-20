Empower Aesthetics Announces Partnership with The Artistry of Face

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower Aesthetics (“Empower” or “the Company”), an Austin-based national medical aesthetics platform, is pleased to announce a partnership with The Artistry of Face (“Artistry” or “the Practice”), a leading medical aesthetic practice in Albany, New York.

Founded in 2016 by Nurse Practitioner Kelly Heffernan, Artistry offers neurotoxin procedures, dermal filler procedures, body contouring, energy and light-based treatments, as well as a wide range of facial treatments in Albany, New York. The Practice is opening an additional location in Glens Falls, New York this fall.

Heffernan has specialized in the aesthetics and plastic surgery fields for eighteen years. Prior to founding Artistry, Heffernan has served as Senior Clinical Specialist for Medical Affairs at Merz North America and Senior Medical Science Liaison for Nestlé Skin Health (now Galderma). Her decades of training and injecting experience have afforded her the ability to work and train alongside the top thought leaders in the dermatology and plastic surgery fields, both domestically and internationally.

The partnership with The Artistry of Face expands Empower Aesthetics’ reach in the Northeast United States. Backed by Shore Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on microcap investments, Empower provides the tools, support and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care.

“Empower is thrilled to further establish our presence in the state of New York by partnering with Kelly and the Artistry team,” said Jeff Helfgott, Chief Executive Officer of Empower Aesthetics. “Kelly has built such a tremendous business and is an incredible leader in the field of aesthetics. Our team looks forward to providing the support Artistry needs for continued growth.”

Through this partnership, Empower and Artistry will work together to implement several strategic and operational initiatives to grow the Practice and expand the services offered to patients.

“I'm immensely proud of the remarkable achievements our team has accomplished at The Artistry of Face,” said Heffernan, “The partnership with Empower Aesthetics not only enables us to take the practice to the next level, but it also underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality, personalized aesthetic care to our patients, which remains our foremost priority.”

As the medical aesthetics industry continues to evolve, Empower is partnering with aesthetic practices to empower the joy of aesthetics. Empower is committed not only to delivering the best practices, tools and support to expedite growth but also to reigniting the passion for aesthetics and the dedication to patient well-being that originally attracted aesthetic practitioners and business owners to the field.

To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa or email partners@empower.spa.

About Empower Aesthetics

Empower Aesthetics is a national aesthetics platform that provides the tools, support, and strategy to empower aesthetic owners and practices to reach new heights while maintaining the highest quality of care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Empower is looking for providers with whom to partner and grow the right way. To learn more about Empower Aesthetics, please visit www.empower.spa or email info@empower.spa.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, industrial, and real estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. For the third consecutive year in 2022, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a top founder-friendly investor, and by Pitchbook research for leading all U.S. Private Equity firms in total deal volume. Shore targets investments in established, successful private companies with premier management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.