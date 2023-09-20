NextDecade Announces $356 Million of Senior Loans for Rio Grande LNG Phase 1

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today that its subsidiary, Rio Grande LNG, LLC (RGLNG), has entered into a credit agreement with a group of lenders for $356 million of senior loans to finance a portion of the first three LNG trains (Phase 1) at NextDecade’s 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Rio Grande LNG export facility in Brownsville, Texas.

The senior loans were disbursed in one advance for the full amount of $356 million on September 15, 2023, which resulted in a reduction in the commitments outstanding under RGLNG’s existing term loan facilities for Phase 1 from $11.1 billion to under $10.8 billion. These senior loans will mature in July 2033, will accrue interest at a fixed rate of 6.72%, and rank pari passu to RGLNG’s existing term loan facilities, the $500 million working capital facility, and the $700 million of 10-year senior notes issued at FID of Phase 1.

This financing transaction aligns with NextDecade’s long-term balance sheet strategy for Phase 1, which includes extending and staggering debt maturities, diversifying sources of capital, reducing bank capital over time to provide potential capacity for financing future LNG expansions, and mitigating interest rate exposure. As of the date hereof, RGLNG’s outstanding fixed-rate debt and executed interest rate swaps have reduced its exposure to movement in interest rates for over 80% of the debt currently projected to be incurred in support of Phase 1 construction.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America.

