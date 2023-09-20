AutoLeap Announces Seamless Parts Ordering Integration with RepairLink

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoLeap announced today its seamless integration with RepairLink Shop, the OEC online mechanical parts ordering solution.

AutoLeap users can now search for and order parts directly from multiple OEMs within the shop management software's repair order screen. This integration enables AutoLeap users to track their parts orders, manage them, and create quick estimates. They can also search and filter parts options based on the vehicle’s RO details using keywords, parts numbers and categories.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at OEC on the RepairLink integration,” said Rameez Ansari and Steve Lau, co-founders and co-CEOs of AutoLeap. “AutoLeap is dedicated to enhancing the shop management experience of aftermarket auto repair businesses. This integration will streamline parts ordering efficiency for our users, allowing these busy shop owners to save significant time and focus on growth."

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair management software that helps shop owners better understand, manage, and grow their business — from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices.

