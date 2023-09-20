Pixxel Partners With Sanborn to Arm Customers With Hyperspectral Data

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. & LOS ANGELES & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge hyperspectral earth-imaging technology, announced a partnership with Sanborn, a leading geospatial solutions company at the forefront of spatial data collection.

Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, Sanborn will equip their customers with advanced insights to solve problems as varied as agriculture crop and forestry health monitoring, exploration for minerals and mining, natural resource management, monitoring the impacts of extreme events - flood, storm, wildfire - and much more.

Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel, commented, “Hyperspectral data revolutionizes industries from mining to agriculture by providing a new level of analysis on the electromagnetic spectrum. This partnership will provide Sanborn customers with a crucial tool to make faster and more informed decisions for their businesses.”

“Pixxel is expanding the boundaries of data available to the geospatial analyst that we can leverage to benefit our customers,” said John Copple, Sanborn President and CEO. “It is a perfect complement to our core capabilities in aerial survey, imagery, lidar, and high-definition mapping.”

“Pixxel data brings additional insights because it gives us access to >100 bands across the visible to the infrared spectrum at bandwidths of < 10nm, far more than traditional multispectral imaging,” said Srini Dharmapuri, Sanborn VP and Chief Technology Officer. “Sanborn has the capability to help customers exploit these new imaging resources.”

Pixxel is building a constellation of hyperspectral satellites that can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the planet’s health. Pixxel’s constellation and advanced data analytics platform will provide up to 10x more insight compared to today’s multispectral satellites in space.

“We are excited about this partnership given Sanborn’s 150-year legacy and track record being a full stack GIS solution provider in the United States,” said Aakash Parekh, Chief Commercial Officer, Pixxel. “We are keen to work with Sanborn to bring our hyperspectral dataset to the agriculture, forestry, and energy entities of the US Government along with extending our reach to their extensive customer network.”

The new partnership will allow Pixxel to further its vision to build a health monitor for the planet. With three pathfinders already in space, Pixxel has signed up 45+ direct early adopters and over 60 resellers around the world. Most recently, Pixxel announced a $36 Million Series B funding round and a 5-year contract with the NRO Commercial Systems Program Office (CSPO) for the Strategic Commercial Enhancements for Commercial Hyperspectral Capabilities program.

About Pixxel

Pixxel is a space data company building a constellation of the world’s highest-resolution hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from the data. The constellation will aim to provide global coverage every 24 hours and help detect, monitor, and predict global phenomena across agriculture, mining, environment and energy use cases.

Co-founded by then-20-year-olds Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, the space tech startup aims to build a health monitor for the planet by 2024. Pixxel has worked with notable organisations such as the Indian Space Research Organization, NASA JPL, and SpaceX amongst other space stalwarts. The organisation is backed by Lightspeed, Google, Radical Ventures, Relativity's Jordan Noone, Seraphim Capital, Ryan Johnson, Blume Ventures, Sparta LLC and Accenture among others. For more information visit www.pixxel.space or follow Pixxel on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

The Sanborn Map Company (Sanborn), founded in 1866, is a leading geospatial company at the forefront of spatial data collection and technology innovation. One of the largest providers of end-to-end GIS products and services in the US, Sanborn's capabilities include oblique, ortho, lidar, sonar, and hyperspectral data and mapping, secure data storage and streaming services, spatial analytics, custom application development, strategic planning, technical consulting, commercial data and cloud platforms, geospatial solutions, staff augmentation, and GIS program managed services. Sanborn helps customers identify the right data and tech to create solutions that match their needs and situations. ISO 9001:2015 certified.