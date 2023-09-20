Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Oct. 31

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 12th consecutive year, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) will match donations to Feeding America® (up to $250,000) to help the more than 34 million people in America who lack consistent access to food to live healthy and comfortable lives. With the Ameriprise match, each dollar donated through October 31 will help provide 20 meals* (double the standard donation) to families and individuals in need. Participation is easy and open to the public: visit www.feedingamerica.org/ameriprise to give online.

“Food insecurity is a persistent issue that impacts every community across the country,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “Feeding America is a powerful and efficient nationwide network of local food banks that serves millions of individuals and families. They partner with retailers, farmers and manufactures to get food to people who need it while simultaneously working to address the root causes of hunger. We are proud to support their mission and encourage all who can to participate in our matching campaign.”

Since establishing a partnership with Feeding America in 2009, Ameriprise advisors, employees and clients have helped provide more than 121 million meals and volunteered more than 384,000 hours to support Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations nationwide. The Ameriprise matching campaign was established in 2010 to encourage additional donations to Feeding America. In total, the campaign has helped provide approximately 227 million meals to people facing hunger across the U.S.

In addition to the matching campaign, Ameriprise is partnering with Feeding America for its 14th annual National Days of Service, which will be on November 2, 2023. This nationwide volunteer effort will bring together thousands of Ameriprise employees, advisors, and clients ahead of the holiday season to help people facing hunger.

"Millions of people are often forced to make difficult decisions between putting food on the table or paying for other necessities like rent, medicine or utilities. With Ameriprise’s deep commitment to hunger relief, we are making progress on our goal to end hunger," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of nearly 7,500 nonprofits across the country. By targeting its grantmaking, Ameriprise can make the most of its resources to make a collective impact with greater benefit for communities. Learn more here.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

*About the Match: Ameriprise Financial has committed $250,000 to Feeding America. This amount will be used to double the impact of gifts received between Sept. 1, 2023 and Oct. 31, 2023. Gifts received after the campaign or in excess of this amount will not be matched but will still help provide food for people in need. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Historical meal equivalencies vary and are updated each year.

