Santa Barbara Surgery Center is First in Southern California to Adopt New Wireless Technology for Arthroscopy

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--De La Vina Surgicenter in Santa Barbara, CA, and medical device and technology company Lazurite® announced that De La Vina is the first healthcare center in Southern California to adopt Lazurite’s new ArthroFree® Wireless Surgical Camera System. De La Vina has used it for a variety of knee, shoulder, and other arthroscopic procedures.

“Our facility was designed to give each patient the ultimate experience in same-day surgical procedures with unrivaled quality of care and state-of-the-art technology,” said De La Vina Surgicenter physician Christopher S. Proctor, M.D. “We’ve been impressed by the ArthroFree System. Not having wires around makes for a safer and more efficient operating room. The staff loves it because it’s quicker to set up and take down. I think wireless is the future.”

“We are proud to have De La Vina Surgicenter embrace the use of the ArthroFree system,” Lazurite CEO and cofounder Eugene Malinskiy said. “The simplicity and ease of use of the system are demonstrated by the quick adoption of wireless arthroscopy by De Le Vina.”

Dr. Proctor specializes in sports medicine, shoulder, knee and arthroscopic surgery. He is the team physician for the University of California, Santa Barbara Baseball team and the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team of the California Collegiate League. He is also a staff physician for University of California, Santa Barbara, and provides sports medicine care for numerous high school, collegiate and professional athletes.

Lazurite helps surgeons stay focused under pressure when it is most critical. With the new wireless ArthroFree system, there are no cords to distract a surgeon’s attention so they can maintain their full concentration on the patient’s procedure. ArthroFree has been used in centers of excellence with outstanding results. For more information, contact a product expert at: (833) 214-2324 or contact@lazurite.co.

About Lazurite

Lazurite designs medtech devices. Its ArthroFree® System is the first wireless camera with FDA clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. The ArthroFree System is designed to enhance the surgeon's focus during the critical moments of surgery by enabling untethered movement and dexterity. It promises to increase the safety and efficiency of minimally invasive surgical procedures while decreasing the cost. Lazurite’s IP portfolio includes the high-efficiency Meridiem® light technology, wireless communication technology, and products in development. Lazurite’s three-year vision (by 2026): Modernize 1,000 operating rooms for the wireless age. For more information, see https://lazurite.co.

