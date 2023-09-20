GoDog, The Beach Company Forge Dynamic Partnership to Elevate Pet-Friendly Living Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoDog®, an emerging premium pet care provider, announced today a collaboration with The Beach Company, a Charleston, S.C.-based full-service real estate firm. This strategic partnership symbolizes the mutual goal of crafting a dynamic and pet-centric epicenter within Nexton, the visionary mixed-use community in Summerville, S.C. where it will offer a comprehensive pet hospitality concept with a range of pet service offerings, including dog boarding, daycare, bathing services and a membership-based dog park and bar.

Located near the vibrant Charleston suburb of Summerville, GoDog will emerge as the perfect solution to growing demand for premier pet services. With a considerable population of working millennials who seek reliable pet care solutions, Nexton recognized a significant gap on its side of I-26. Bridging this gap will provide pet owners who live or work at Nexton, unparalleled services and opportunities for socialization, both for pets and pet parents.

"We are delighted to partner with GoDog in bringing an exceptional pet care experience to Nexton," stated JC Darby, Development Manager of The Beach Company. "GoDog's reputation as a 'Best in Class' operator in the pet hospitality industry and their commitment to excellence resonates with our vision for enhancing the lifestyle offerings at Nexton."

GoDog's innovative approach to pet care, facilitating pet owners' interaction with their beloved companions and fellow pet aficionados, harmoniously corresponds with Nexton's commitment to nurturing community bonds. The facility will also serve as a convenient meeting place for friends from across the region. Pet parents can convene with their pets in tow through GoDog:SOCIAL, its expansive outdoor dog park and bar. This exclusive membership-based haven allows pet owners to unwind while their furry companions play.

“We’re elated to create this partnership with The Beach Company and Nexton, bringing our unique pet care concept to life within this lively community,” says Amy Nichols, CEO of GoDog. “The Beach Company’s reputation as an outstanding leader in residential and commercial development makes them an ideal partner to complement our vision. Nexton’s dedication to cutting-edge initiatives and creating a sense of togetherness echoes our own core objective of providing unmatched pet care services.”

For Nexton’s daily commuters, the facility’s convenient location ensures seamless drop-offs and pickups, enhancing residents’ quality of life. GoDog:PLAY and GoDog:STAY, daycare and boarding respectively, offer enriching daycare activities and diverse boarding room options that accommodate dogs of all sizes, and allow dogs from the same family to stay together. Pet parents can add on GoDog:BATHE services to ensure their pet comes home clean and happy.

“Providing residents with modern conveniences and thoughtful ways to connect with one another is one of Nexton’s top priorities, and we are excited that GoDog will provide a space where not only our residents can engage and socialize with one another, but their pets can do the same,” says Brent Gibadlo, Senior Vice President of Development at Nexton.

About GoDog

GoDog, founded in 2018 by Jess and Ben Eberdt, is a premier name in pet hospitality, providing a range of high quality and detail-oriented pet care services all within the convenience of their state-of-the-art facility. GoDog strives to be the ultimate dog-destination and community resource for the entire pet family by offering daycare, boarding, grooming services, as well as GoDog:SOCIAL, its membership-based dog park and bar. Helmed by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, industry veterans, and passionate pet parents, GoDog has built a proven model showcasing how attention to detail and a heightened level of care can create a rewarding experience for pets, owners, employees and investors. To learn about becoming a GoDog franchisee, please visit franchise.godoghq.com.

About The Beach Company

Founded in 1945, The Beach Company has been a leader in residential and commercial real estate brokerage, development and property management for more than 75 years. The Beach Company upholds a tradition of establishing landmark properties and communities by evaluating each development opportunity for its potential to improve the quality of life for our neighbors and contribute to the long-term economic vitality of the Southeast region.

About Nexton

Nexton is owned by a subsidiary of North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), and is managed by Brookfield Properties. These partners share a deep commitment to sustainable development practices and apply these core values to the vision, planning and development of their communities. Recognized as the No.1 master-planned community in the U.S. by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Nexton is currently one of the Top 30 best-selling communities in the nation. For more information, visit nexton.com.